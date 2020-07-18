Thyrocare CEO breaks down healthcare's battle against COVID-19

Dr Velumani of Thyrocare sheds light on the pressure and strain on India’s healthcare system, and how the new normal will shape the sector in the days to come.





Made in India messaging app Hike has launched HikeLand, which lets users hang out and interact in a mobile-first virtual world. It is available as an in-app feature.





Bharath Shankar , partner at Accel

During the Founder Stack programme, founders meet at Accel Launchpad in Bengaluru for master sessions, roundtables, and one-on-ones with mentors and senior founders.





Credit: Vaibhav Khandelwal and Pratika Khadelwal, co-founders, Felicity

Jaipur-based Felicity helps people connect with psychologists online for video therapy sessions and audio and text chats to help them take care of their mental health.





Chinnaya and Vaishali, Founders of Nimble Vision

Bengaluru-based Nimble Vision builds IoT products for water measurement and conservation. It has now built a mobile-based contactless thermometer to track COVID cases.





Ram Iyer, Founder and Chief Executive Office of Vayana Network

Pune-based trade finance startup Vayana Network has been helping the SME and MSME sector cope with the problems posed by the coronavirus pandemic.





Founders Rohan Raj Barua and Nishant Behl

Delhi-based startup ExMyB uses machine learning to verify sellers and helps businesses connect with vendors who can supply them the right service or product.





