Thyrocare CEO breaks down healthcare's battle against COVID-19

Dr Velumani of Thyrocare sheds light on the pressure and strain on India’s healthcare system, and how the new normal will shape the sector in the days to come.

By Team YS
18th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Healthcare's battle against COVID-19

healthcare covid-19

Dr Velumani of Thyrocare sheds light on the pressure and strain on India’s healthcare system, and how the new normal will shape the sector in the days to come.


What is Hike's newest offering all about?

Hikeland by Hike

Made in India messaging app Hike has launched HikeLand, which lets users hang out and interact in a mobile-first virtual world. It is available as an in-app feature.


Why Accel Partners launched Founder Stack

Accel

Bharath Shankar , partner at Accel

During the Founder Stack programme, founders meet at Accel Launchpad in Bengaluru for master sessions, roundtables, and one-on-ones with mentors and senior founders.


Bridging the gap in mental healthcare

Felicity

Credit: Vaibhav Khandelwal and Pratika Khadelwal, co-founders, Felicity

Jaipur-based Felicity helps people connect with psychologists online for video therapy sessions and audio and text chats to help them take care of their mental health.


A contactless IoT thermometer to fight COVID-19

Nimble Vision

Chinnaya and Vaishali, Founders of Nimble Vision

Bengaluru-based Nimble Vision builds IoT products for water measurement and conservation. It has now built a mobile-based contactless thermometer to track COVID cases.


How Vayana aims to solve trade finance for SMEs

Ram Iyer, Founder of Vayana Network

Ram Iyer, Founder and Chief Executive Office of Vayana Network

Pune-based trade finance startup Vayana Network has been helping the SME and MSME sector cope with the problems posed by the coronavirus pandemic.


A matchmaker for small businesses and vendors

ExMyB

Founders Rohan Raj Barua and Nishant Behl

Delhi-based startup ExMyB uses machine learning to verify sellers and helps businesses connect with vendors who can supply them the right service or product.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Delhi-based startup ExMyB is playing the matchmaker for small businesses and vendors

Vishal Krishna

[Jobs roundup] Work at Google India with the tech giant ready to invest Rs 75k Cr in the country

Rishabh Mansur

[Jobs roundup] Work with B2B marketplace Jumbotail with these openings

Apurva P

Roshni Nadar becomes HCL Tech Chairperson; first woman to chair listed Indian IT firm

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Thyrocare CEO breaks down healthcare's battle against COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

The week that was: From Google investing in Reliance’s Jio Platforms to the rise of PhonePe

Vishal Krishna

From a platform facilitating the internet of underwater things to a soil intelligence system, meet the 12 startups from QDIC 2020 that are raising the innovation bar

Team YS

Knowledge and innovation excellence: CII summit presents tips from winners of the Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise awards

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs roundup] Work with B2B marketplace Jumbotail with these openings

Apurva P

[YS Learn] Why PolicyBazaar CEO Sarbvir Singh believes it is the time to over-communicate

Sindhu Kashyaap

AgriBazaar, Crofarm, Unnati – these agritech startups are empowering Indian farmers in times of coronavirus

Trisha Medhi

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Jul 20 2020

ASSOCHAM MASTER CLASS FOR STARTUPS ON INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS (IPR)

Online
Thu Jul 23 2020

Remote+ - Moving Beyond WFH

Virtual
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom