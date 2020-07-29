Video marketing will drive real estate growth in 2020

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns across India, most businesses have gladly surrendered to technology for their operations. The real estate sector is no different.





In fact, there is no better time than now for realty players to replicate the experience of physical site visits from the comforts of home using various tech advances such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and internet of things, among others.





These digital solutions have also emerged as key marketing tools for developers and agents to draw customers, educate them through virtual tours and eventually convince them using lucrative deals and offers.

Let’s understand this in a more detailed manner.

Brand storytelling

Since it’s not always feasible for consumers to step out and socialise, they are spending most of their time glued to mobile screens – be it binge-watching Netflix, playing games, consuming content through social media platforms – during the lockdown period. However, this transition in routine also drives frustration at some point. Which is why they are continuously on a lookout for daily entertainment dose.





Hence, marketing the brand in the form of short stories can certainly draw the attention of consumers by creating an emotional connection, educating through simplified information, and helping them understand how the product can add significant value to them. This will result in higher engagement and develop strong brand connect with consumers.

Educating through visual content

Videos are engaging and easy to digest than theory. Online learning through a series of videos related to the subject is a perfect example. You just need a smartphone to watch your favourite movie or go through a visually appealing PowerPoint presentation around any topic. It’s that easy.





Marketers should bank on this power of video and educate customers in several ways such as animation, 3D virtual tours or by using video conferencing. This will help both the parties adhere to the social distancing guidelines and keep them safe from the clutch of coronavirus.





Influencer branding

As the number of influencers increase across the globe and looking at the way they gain trust among followers, marketers can use these professionals to promote the brand and give wings to its reach. Several big brands have already been signing up influencers and driving engagement on a new level.





Realty players should follow suit and get their pool of properties and deals recommended and reviewed by leading influencers. Doing so will not only make the brand viral but also create credibility and recognition across the digital-first world.

User-generated video content

While branded content has its own value, user-generated content (UGC), on the other hand, seems more authentic as it is created by a common man or individual like us. Any brand makes promises to its customers and continues to reiterate that promise every so often.





However, when a user expresses his satisfaction and describes his experience by posting pictures, or video, it brings the brand’s promises into perspective.





In short, this is how a brand’s journey is completed successfully. Most importantly, it’s a fact that consumers trust UGC more than usually branded content because it’s more honest and more human, without involving any sales pitch and intent of promotion. Realty players should bank on this as it not only builds trust among consumers but also ignites emotions in them.





Video marketing for lead generation

Videos not only attract peoples’ attention by offering them a practical sense of the product but also helps build trust and make them aware of the brand. As human attention spans reduce day by day, developers should leverage video marketing as a tool to deliver messages more effectively in a much shorter time.





Besides this, video marketing perfectly strikes an emotional chord through the right mix of visual and audio elements – just like the best of both worlds.





In this process, it helps marketers generate leads through stimulating video campaigns and convinces customers to buy the product by enticing them as well as educating them at the same time.





Nowadays, consumers aspire content that educates as well as entertains. Any brand that follows only the former and misses out the latter, will fail to engage today’s modern consumers, and hence can’t build customer loyalty, despite being genuine.





This is where video marketing comes to the picture. Not only has it emerged as a crucial tool but has become a necessity for the brand to create a strong connection between consumers and itself. Using this methodology, a brand gives its consumers a clearer picture of its journey and how it can add value to them.