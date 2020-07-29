Samujjwal Ghosh is the Director- Brand and Marketing at Xanadu Realty, one of India’s leading real estate B2B consultancy virtuosos and a RE business acceleration a firm that specializes in intelligent Real Estate, Business Strategy and Consulting, Investment Banking and CRM. With over 19 years of rich experience in real estate marketing and product strategy, Samujjwal has worked with the top-notch entities such as United Breweries, L’Oreal and Lodha Group. At Xanadu, Samujjwal spearheads marketing and sales, design development and P&L management to create a compelling value proposition for the company’s projects. He also oversees the operation of the entire marketing department, monitoring, evaluating project activities and results, and directing research efforts.