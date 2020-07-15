Vidya Balan gets candid on YourStory Inspirations; How Locus.sh is optimising logistics

Padma Shri awardee and National Film Award winner Vidya Balan is often credited with being a pioneer in changing the discourse of modern Hindi commercial cinema.

By Team YS
15th Jul 2020
Actor Vidya Balan gets candid

Vidya Balan

Padma Shri awardee and National Film Award winner Vidya Balan is often credited with being a pioneer in changing the discourse of modern Hindi commercial cinema.


How Locus.sh is optimising logistics

locus

Nishith Rastogi of Locus.sh explains how the startup uses technology to automate all the human decisions in a supply chain, optimising logistics for its customers.


The journey of WazirX’s Nischal Shetty

Techie Tuesday - Nischal Shetty

Nischal Shetty of bitcoin exchange WazirX tells us about his journey - from coding in college, a stint at foodtech startup Burrp, and starting up in the crypto field.


Rise of healthcare startup MedCords

Medcords

Founders of Medcords

Started in May 2017, MedCords has reached 13 states, 25 lakh-plus patients, and established a digital network of 10,000-plus medical stores and 5,000-plus doctors.


How BSE SME helps small businesses

bse sme

Ajay Thakur, Head - BSE SME and Startup, BSE

BSE was the first exchange to launch an SME platform, and till date, has listed 323 SMEs, out of which 82 have migrated to the main BSE board. 


Apps to stay engaged during the lockdown

lockdown

Image Credits: Shutterstock

While social media platforms are at our disposal to pass time during this lockdown, some companies came up with innovative ways for people to use their time effectively.


Amazon India kicks-off skill development initiative

Amazon India

One of the employees working at Amazon India's fulfillment centre.

During the six-month training course, the apprentices are expected to receive guidance on warehousing and inventory management skills, Amazon India said.


