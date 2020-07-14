Gaana, StepSetGo, Ludo King — 6 Indian apps that can help you keep engaged during the COVID-19 lockdown

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to be an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ these homegrown apps can help keep users engaged during the COVID-19 lockdown.

By Trisha Medhi
14th Jul 2020
The lockdown provided all an ample amount of time to try out new things. Some resorted to cooking, making crafts, reading, getting back to their fitness regime, and doing much-required house chores, among others.


Many Indian startups and other organisations also made available products that would help users keep engaged amidst the pandemic. While social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and others were at the disposal to pass the time, some companies came up with innovative ways for people to use their time effectively.


lockdown

Image Credits: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the recent ban on Chinese apps paved the way for many homegrown companies to push for their products, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s war cry for ‘Vocal for Local.’


Here are a few Indian apps that are keeping their users stress-free with their fun, innovative offerings. 

StepSetGo

Staying fit during the lockdown can be challenging, but with the right motivation, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t. StepSteGo aims to add some excitement to the mundane hours its users are confined to their homes.


The app, which counts the number of steps you walk in a day, rewards its customers with coins that can be redeemed for Amazon vouchers, headphones, online courses, and more.
stepsetgo
Launched in January 2019, StepSetGo has crossed five million installs with a 4.2 rating on the Google Play Store.

The fitness platform has partnered with several edtech startups, including upGrad, Shaw Academy, Toppscholars, Edubull, and MyCaptain, to encourage its users to take up new hobbies and learn new things. These courses can be availed using SSG coins on the app.

Gaana

Music is considered by many to be healing, producing a sense of calmness around the person. Some people tend to listen to music and work, while others, wind down their day with some melodious tunes.  


For this reason, Gaana, with its vast repertoire of songs in English, Hindi, and other regional languages, has something for everyone.
Gaana
According to media reports, the music platform revealed a 13 percent rise in music consumption across India, with a notable 12 percent spike in romantic playlist streams across all age groups in April 2020.


Launched in 2010 by Times Internet, Gaana allows users to listen to over three million songs across various genres. It has over 150 million monthly active users.

Loco

Online gaming is undoubtedly one of the most popular ways of staying entertained during the lockdown.

With homegrown live game streaming and esports app Loco, one can play some of their favourite games such as PUBG, DOTA 2, FIFA, and more, from the comfort of their homes.


Loco
Users can also watch videos of the best gamers, playing some of the most popular games. The app also offers unlimited choices for the most popular esports teams and players in the world, with exciting opportunities to engage with them.

Ludo King

When the lockdown was announced, Ludo King became one of the most popular ways to stay entertained and connected, with its multiplayer approach. Homegrown gaming app Ludo King ranks as India’s #1 gaming app, on both Android and iOS.


Ludo King
Ludo King has consistently ranked among the top 10 downloaded apps in India across gaming and non-gaming categories. App downloads have surged past 300 million across Android and iOS, and users have tripled since the lockdown. 

AJIO.com

Working from home does not mean you shouldn’t dress up. It is an instant mood lifter, and now is the perfect time to give yourself a wardrobe makeover.



Fashion and lifestyle brand AJIO is Reliance Retail’s first pan-Indian ecommerce venture that unveiled in April 2016 at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. AJIO deals in categories of womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and technology.


Ajio

Image courtesy: Ajio

With ecommerce platforms delivering to all regions, except the containment zone, you can now browse through AJIO’s catalogue to order that dress you have been eyeing for long

Pratilipi

Many people have taken up or revived their reading habits during the lockdown. Not only is it a great way to unwind, but also opens up your mind to a whole new world.



Homegrown app Pratilipi connects readers with authors in over 12 Indian languages. The free-to-use app is home to a collection of over 15 lakh stories, poems, books, articles, and novels, across multiple genres such as suspense, romance, action and adventure, science fiction, and more.
Pratilipi

The team at Pratilipi

The Bengaluru-based Indian language storytelling startup was founded in 2014 by Ranjeet Pratap Singh, Sahradayi Modi, Rahul Ranjan, and Sankaranarayanan Devarajan.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

