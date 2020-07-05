How this waste management startup pivoted to fight coronavirus

Pune-based sanitary waste management startup PadCare Labs developed two products to disinfect surfaces and objects using UV-C technology.

By Team YS
5th Jul 2020
Using UV tech combat coronavirus

Padcare

Pune-based sanitary waste management startup PadCare Labs developed two products to disinfect surfaces and objects using UV-C technology.


Focussing on contactless delivery

Milkbasket

Founders of Milkbasket

With a customer base of 1.5 million users, Gurugram-based platform Milkbasket is making grocery shopping easy with contactless deliveries.


Building a Rs 200 Cr business

tushar

Tushar Mittal, Founder and CEO, Studiokon Ventures

Tushar Mittal started his interiors business Studiokon Ventures in Gurugram in 2009, which he built into a Rs 200 crore turnover company.


Leveraging knowledge management

Idea

Hariharan Mathrubutham, Vice President for Knowledge Management, shares with YourStory insights on Cognizant's knowledge strategies.


SaaS startups making it big in India

SaaS Startups

Image Source: Shutterstock

SaaS has not only helped companies to grow, but many Indian tech startups are now adopting the model to better manage their operations.


Reliance launches JioMeet

JioMeet

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has launched JioMeet video conferencing app with unlimited free calling that in competition to Zoom.


