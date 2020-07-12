Inside Whiteboard Capital's plan to boost Made in India; Using AR games to teach kids
Whiteboard Capital’s Managing Partner Sandeep Tandon reveals plans to invest Rs 100 crore in ‘Made in India’ hardware and manufacturing startups.
Whiteboard Capital to boost Made in India
How an investor built a fintech startup
Asish Mohapatra talks about his journey of building OfBusiness, and his transition from being an investor to founding a fintech startup.
Using Augmented Reality to teach kids
Developed by parents and innovators, Bengaluru-based edtech startup PlayShifu uses Augmented Reality to provide educational games for kids.
Organising weddings during lockdown
Gurugram-based Journey Weavers, which organises customised and experiential trips, is now organising weddings amidst the lockdown.
Creating awareness about internet safety
Social Media Matters is enabling people to stay safe online through awareness programmes and free flow of verified information.
Real estate firms innovating amidst COVID-19
Real estate companies in India are facing challenges amid the COVID-19 crisis. Here are 5 such firms that are finding new ways to survive.
