Inside Whiteboard Capital's plan to boost Made in India; Using AR games to teach kids

Whiteboard Capital’s Managing Partner Sandeep Tandon reveals plans to invest Rs 100 crore in ‘Made in India’ hardware and manufacturing startups.









Asish Mohapatra talks about his journey of building OfBusiness, and his transition from being an investor to founding a fintech startup.





PlayShifu Co-founders Vivek Goyal (L) and Dinesh Advani

Developed by parents and innovators, Bengaluru-based edtech startup PlayShifu uses Augmented Reality to provide educational games for kids.





Gurugram-based Journey Weavers, which organises customised and experiential trips, is now organising weddings amidst the lockdown.





Individuals participating in a workshop focused on the positive use of social media.

Social Media Matters is enabling people to stay safe online through awareness programmes and free flow of verified information.





Real estate companies in India are facing challenges amid the COVID-19 crisis. Here are 5 such firms that are finding new ways to survive.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!