[YS Learn] The role of leaders and leadership in a crisis, according to Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar

A good leader can make or break a team.





“People will look at your actions and not words. You can say a lot of things, but if you don’t do it, people will ignore what you say. For me, it has been about continuing things as they were before me joining and building on top of that,” says Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar, in an in-depth learning session with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory.













He adds that it is important to maintain a balance in all aspects of your work and look at means to encourage and motivate the team. Sarbvir explains that there are two important points all leaders need to be aware of.

No shame in saying, “I don’t know”

While as a manager you are expected to have answers, it is also okay to say you don’t know something. The current situation is new and different for everyone, and this includes leaders.





Even though you are expected to have a better understanding, several factors are still being worked upon to adhere to the new normal. Honest communication from a team leader ensures honest communication from members.





“You are not always the smartest person in the room and that is okay. By accepting and acknowledging that, you make it easier for your team members to relate with you,” says Sarbvir.





Don’t ask someone to do something you aren’t willing to do

“I have spent a lot of time listing to calls, talking to agents, customers, and people because that is where PolicyBazaar’s strengths’ lie. Get down to the trenches, talk to a real customer and sell to them. Tell them why they have to buy from you. That is when you realise ground realities and can manage your expectations,” says Sarbvir.





He adds that one needs to be aware of the strengths of their team, which is possible when you get down and do the dirty work yourself.





By doing so, you get an insight into what is happening — are people happy, or are they sad, what is easy, and what is difficult.