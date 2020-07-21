[YS Learn] The role of leaders and leadership in a crisis, according to Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar

Leadership during a crisis can be daunting and difficult. Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar, explains the role of a leader and what steps they need to take in times of crisis.

By Sindhu Kashyaap
21st Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

A good leader can make or break a team.


“People will look at your actions and not words. You can say a lot of things, but if you don’t do it, people will ignore what you say. For me, it has been about continuing things as they were before me joining and building on top of that,” says Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar, in an in-depth learning session with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory




He adds that it is important to maintain a balance in all aspects of your work and look at means to encourage and motivate the team. Sarbvir explains that there are two important points all leaders need to be aware of.

No shame in saying, “I don’t know”

While as a manager you are expected to have answers, it is also okay to say you don’t know something. The current situation is new and different for everyone, and this includes leaders.


Even though you are expected to have a better understanding, several factors are still being worked upon to adhere to the new normal. Honest communication from a team leader ensures honest communication from members. 


“You are not always the smartest person in the room and that is okay. By accepting and acknowledging that, you make it easier for your team members to relate with you,” says Sarbvir. 


Also Read

[YS Learn] Keen to boost productivity? Start small, says top happiness expert

Don’t ask someone to do something you aren’t willing to do

“I have spent a lot of time listing to calls, talking to agents, customers, and people because that is where PolicyBazaar’s strengths’ lie. Get down to the trenches, talk to a real customer and sell to them. Tell them why they have to buy from you. That is when you realise ground realities and can manage your expectations,” says Sarbvir. 


He adds that one needs to be aware of the strengths of their team, which is possible when you get down and do the dirty work yourself.


By doing so, you get an insight into what is happening — are people happy, or are they sad, what is easy, and what is difficult. 

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zoom hiring "extensively" in India; announces new technology centre in Bengaluru

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Fashion tech startup StyleDotMe raises Rs 3.5 Cr led by Survam Partners

Sujata Sangwan

[Jobs roundup] Work with B2B marketplace Jumbotail with these openings

Apurva P

From homemaker to homepreneur - Britannia Marie Gold’s My Startup initiative awards Rs 10 lakh each to 10 winners

Madanmohan Rao
Daily Capsule
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Biocon's COVID-19 drug; The untold story of Postman CEO
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zoom hiring "extensively" in India; announces new technology centre in Bengaluru

Sohini Mitter

How to improve your contact centre efficiency in the era of work from home

Sachin Bhatia

Happay launches a zero-fluff corporate rewards programme for startups

Team YS

From homemaker to homepreneur - Britannia Marie Gold’s My Startup initiative awards Rs 10 lakh each to 10 winners

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Vegrow raises $2.5M led by Matrix Partners India, Ankur Capital

Sujata Sangwan

Reliance launches JioMart app; crosses one lakh downloads on Google Play Store

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu Jul 23 2020

Remote+ - Moving Beyond WFH

Virtual
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom