BYJU'S founder reveals when the edtech decacorn may go public

Although BYJU'S is yet to freeze on an exact timeline for the IPO, Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said that it’s possible in the next two to three years.

By Team YS
19th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

When and why BYJU'S may go public

Byju

Although BYJU'S is yet to freeze on an exact timeline for the IPO, Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said that it’s possible in the next two to three years.


Choosing the right VC for your family office

VCs

From left: Sudhir Sethi, Founder, Chiratae Ventures, Chirantan Patnaik of CDC Group and Rajan Navani, CEO, JetSynthesys

Family offices are always on the lookout for the next big opportunity, but how can they tap into India’s startup ecosystem with VCs?


Launch of Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge

yourstory-microprocessor

The Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge is envisioned to support the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission and also further spur the startup ecosystem of India.


Journey of Natasha Jethanandani of Kaleidofin

Natasha Jethanandani

Natasha Jethanandani, CTO of Kaleidofin

From building products at Microsoft and Google to leading engineering at BankBazaar, Natasha Jethanandani, CTO of Kaleidofin, is now using her skills for the unbanked.


Helping the elderly lead an independent life

Team Samarth

Team Samarth

Samarth is an initiative that helps the urban elderly live independently in their own homes by addressing the changing socio-economic factors like nuclearisation of families.


The inspiring story of Vinay Electricals

Vinay Electricals

Dhiren Chheda, Director, Vinay Electricals

Vinay Electricals was started by making Diwali torans. Over 50 years, the company boasts of being truly ‘Make in India,’ raking over Rs 300 crore turnover.


Instilling analytical scientific skills in children

Wizklub

Wizklub team

Bengaluru-based WizKlub is a K-8 edtech startup that combines technology and research in cognitive learning to empower K-12 kids to get started on a skill.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here’s why and when Byju’s may go public

Ramarko Sengupta

[Funding alert] Foodtech startup Daalchini raises Rs 5 Cr in pre-Series A round led by Artha Venture Fund

Sujata Sangwan

Ministry of Electronics and IT launches Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Education startup Masai School raises $2.5M in Pre-Series A led by Unitus Ventures

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
BYJU'S founder reveals when the edtech decacorn may go public
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Learn about the latest trends & innovations in the fintech space with the Fintech Forum Online by AWS & Yourstory

Apoorva Puranik

Data, AI can add $450-500B to India's GDP by 2025: Nasscom

Press Trust of India

Dream11 wins IPL title sponsorship rights for Rs 222 Cr; Tata Group stays away

Press Trust of India

World Photography Day: How Navaneeth Unnikrishnan combines travel, photography, and astronomy

Madanmohan Rao

Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Unitus Ventures receives Rs 75 Cr from SIDBI

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform