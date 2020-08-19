BYJU'S founder reveals when the edtech decacorn may go public
Although BYJU'S is yet to freeze on an exact timeline for the IPO, Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said that it’s possible in the next two to three years.
When and why BYJU'S may go public
