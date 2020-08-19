BYJU'S founder reveals when the edtech decacorn may go public

Although BYJU'S is yet to freeze on an exact timeline for the IPO, Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said that it’s possible in the next two to three years.





From left: Sudhir Sethi, Founder, Chiratae Ventures, Chirantan Patnaik of CDC Group and Rajan Navani, CEO, JetSynthesys

Family offices are always on the lookout for the next big opportunity, but how can they tap into India’s startup ecosystem with VCs?





The Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge is envisioned to support the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission and also further spur the startup ecosystem of India.





Natasha Jethanandani, CTO of Kaleidofin

From building products at Microsoft and Google to leading engineering at BankBazaar, Natasha Jethanandani, CTO of Kaleidofin, is now using her skills for the unbanked.





Team Samarth

Samarth is an initiative that helps the urban elderly live independently in their own homes by addressing the changing socio-economic factors like nuclearisation of families.





Dhiren Chheda, Director, Vinay Electricals

Vinay Electricals was started by making Diwali torans. Over 50 years, the company boasts of being truly ‘Make in India,’ raking over Rs 300 crore turnover.





Wizklub team

Bengaluru-based WizKlub is a K-8 edtech startup that combines technology and research in cognitive learning to empower K-12 kids to get started on a skill.





