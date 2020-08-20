Delhivery and Volvo join hands to launch tractor-trailer for quick deliveries

Delhivery and Volvo are working together to test and deploy Volvo FM420 4x2 solution for express operations, addressing challenges of quick delivery and work on the cost efficiencies of services. This is a tractor-trailer combination, especially curated for express cargo.





The press statement shared by Delhivery stated that this association and deployment is in line with the government's aim to reduce the logistics cost in the country. Operating a large fleet network across 17,500 pin codes across 2,300 points, the Delhivery truck network covers over 5,00,00 km across the country every day. With this solution, both Delhivery and Volvo are looking to address the critical challenges of speed and cost.





The press statement added the new fleet was inducted into Delhivery's operations towards the end of 2019 and has operated successfully on long haul lanes for the past nine months.





Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, said in a press statement,“Turn-around and efficiency is the focus in these trucks. When you have a high performance, highly reliable and driver-friendly truck, it brings out the best man machine performance."









He explained in the statement that the Volvo FM420 solution has a comfortable cabin along with a superior clutch free driveline, that enables effortlessly driving for about 20 hours with a set of drivers.





"Telematics ensures that exhaustive data is captured, analysed and correction happens through out the trucks journey. The reduced delivery time helps customers to fulfil their business goal of delivery to their customers in the shortest possible time, substantially reducing order cancellations. Thanks to the clarifications from MORTH we can use Interchangeability on Trailers which can further accelerate higher productivity. We are building a vital link in the logistic chain. We have seen productivity improving up to 20 percent," said Vinod.





These trucks are being run on the European roads and are being customised for Indian conditions. The statement added that the solution will help in increasing the efficiency of the express cargo movement,

through trailers of higher capacities of around 93 cum, maintaining an average running of over 20 hours a day and 3,00,000 km in a year.





Sahil Barua, CEO and Co-Founder, Delhivery said in a press statement ”I’m proud to announce that as we emerge from this pandemic stronger, we are building some of India’s largest trucking terminals at key locations in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, while expanding and upgrading our own fleet and bringing in more partner fleets. Our partnership with Volvo and the first deployment of Tractor-Trailers in Express Trucking is a significant step towards "Getting Future Ready"





Vinod added “We would also like to compliment MORTH for the recent GSR on RoadTrains which will be a game changer for India. Volvo Trucks are pioneers in road trains and have a vast global experience and we hope to improve the logistic efficiency of the country while maintaining safe standards.”





Per-Erik Lindstrom, Senior Vice President - Volvo Trucks International, said in the statement, ”India has caught up with the global standards of transport efficiency and the time is now. Countries like China and a few other south-east Asian countries, which were similar to India, few years ago, changed from rigid trucks to high performance and higher capacity tractor trailer concept. We at Volvo Trucks will continue to lead innovations in products and services thereby raising the bar further.”

The fleet currently covers 20,000 km per vehicle per month, the team is looking to add larger tractor-trailers in the Express trucking industry, based on the success of this pilot.