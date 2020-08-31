[Funding alert] AI health startup The Healthy Company raises $350,000 in its first institutional round

Gurugram-based superfoods and AI health venture The Healthy Company on Monday announced that it has raised its first institutional round of investment to the tune of $350,000. The round includes investment from marquee investors from Venture Catalysts, Kushal Bhagia as part of First Cheque, 9Unicorns, Beardo founders - Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah, Amit Waiker, Vaibhav Karnavat, and Udtara Ventures.





According to a statement, the investment will be used by the superfoods and AI health venture startup in its goals to further help users lose weight and better manage their lifestyle conditions like diabetes, thyroid, and PCOD.

The Healthy Company founders (L:R) Devansh Jain Nawal, Ackshay Jain





Speaking about the development, Co-founder of The Healthy Company, Ackshay Jain said,





“The incubation at Huddle has been a perfect fit culturally for our lean team comprising young graduates aged between 21-23 with an entrepreneurial bent of mind and the perseverance to execute our vision to maximise the average human lifespan through personalised health".

He added, "As engineering undergraduates, we invested in R&D to create proprietary blends and recipes in the form of tasty convenient foods such as our Lean Bar & the Lean Green Tea and leveraged our background in artificial intelligence to develop EVA eCommerce platform, all in-house as an effective bootstrapped team with razor-sharp focus.”





Founded in 2018 by Devansh Jain Nawal and Ackshay Jain, and backed and accelerated by Gurgaon-based Huddle, the venture claims to have helped customers across India lose over 1,20,000 kilos naturally with over 94 percent success rate in healthy reduction of Body Mass Index (BMI) and immensely improved the quality of life.





Commenting on the investment, President and Co-founder of Venture Catalysts, Apoorv Ranjan Sharma said,





“With evolving customer choices and the overall shift towards a healthier lifestyle, there is a growing demand for natural superfoods that can boost metabolism and promote weight loss without causing any harm to the consumer’s health. The Healthy Company has successfully managed to capitalise on this market, with its range of immunity-boosting and weight loss products".

Apoorv added, "What has impressed us the most about The Healthy Company is that all its products are safe for diabetes, PCOS, thyroid, pregnancy, and even for children. We are confident that our investment will help the startup embark on its next phase of growth and launch newer products.”