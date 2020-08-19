[Funding alert] CpaaS startup CometChat raises $1.6M from US and Indian VCs

Mumbai and Denver-based startup CometChat will use the funding to scale up US and India sales and marketing teams, as well as shore up product development.

By Sujata Sangwan
19th Aug 2020
Mumbai and Denver-based CpaaS startup CometChat has raised $1.6 million in a seed round from Colorado based Range Ventures, New York-based Silicon Badia, and India based iSeed Ventures


Anuj Garg, Co-founder and CEO, CometChat, said,  “CometChat has been working in the space of designing effective chat and video solutions for our customers. Today, we have built a strong base in the US and India and with backing of well known VCs both in the US and India, we believe our growth rate will accelerate and help us hit the next set of milestones quicker than before.” 


CometChat co-founders (L-R) Anant Garg and Anuj Garg

The startup chose to remain bootstrapped until last year when it became the first and only Indian startup to be selected for Techstars Boulder Accelerator Programme and received funding as part of the programme. The funds raised in the seed round will be used to scale up sales and marketing functions in the US and India. 


This capital will help CometChat, a B2D (business to developer) startup, fuel growth by entering new markets with its developer-first marketing approach and make significant investments towards product development. 


“I first came across CometChat when a customer of theirs posted a great review about them. Then, from the minute I saw their meteoric rise in metrics to Anuj and Anant’s vision on how text, voice, and video will play a vital part in bringing intimacy to experiences online, I was excited to invest fairly quickly,” said Utsav Somani, Founder, iSeed Ventures.


CometChat, which was incorporated in the US in 2019, by Anuj Garg and Anant Garg, works with top global enterprises by providing plug n play communication products to improve brands’ reach.


The product tech company designs critical functions like chat, video, and live event capabilities within websites and apps to help enterprises looking to boost user engagement accelerate their go to market time. Its product and solutions claim to help enterprises save hundreds of developer hours and the associated costs. 

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

