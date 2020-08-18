[Funding alert] Education startup Masai School raises $2.5M in Pre-Series A led by Unitus Ventures

Bengaluru-based education startup Masai School on Tuesday announced that it has raised $2.5 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Unitus Ventures, joined by India Quotient and AngelList India.





The startup will use the funding to hire industry experts to build and impart curriculum; strengthen current offerings – full stack, web, Android development; tap into new learner base – from freshers to working professionals, computer science graduates and college students; build new disciplines – UX, product management, data science; strengthen its classroom and digital infrastructure.





Prateek Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder,Masai School





Speaking on the announcement, Prateek Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder, Masai School said,





"We began our journey a year ago with an objective to find untapped talent in the country, train and place them for the most in-demand jobs in the country. We are proud to have placed more than 82 percent of our graduates at an average starting salary of Rs 6.6 LPA so far. This round of funding will help us to go deeper with our original mission; while also expanding our offerings to meet the demand of companies hiring CS graduates equipped with industry relevant skills and attitude required for rapid growth. We aim to enable the dreams of 1,000+ learners in the next 12 months."





Founded in June 2019 by Prateek Shukla, Nrupul Dev and Yogesh Bhat, Masai School currently trains tech aspirants in full stack web and Android development, and also helps them get placed through its partner network. By integrating the Income Sharing Agreement (ISA), it allows students to pay the course fee after they get a high paying, relevant job.





Commenting on the investment, Surya Mantha, Senior Partner, Unitus Ventures said,





“Unitus Ventures has been a pioneer in job-tech. Masai envisions to narrow down the extensive skill-gap and employability issues in India. We share the vision and with this partnership, we aim to drive positive economic and social impact together.”





The startup claims to have trained 100+ students across four batches, with more than 50 percent of students from non-CS and non-metro backgrounds. It's hiring partners include Samsung, Sharechat, UrbanClap, Instamojo, Propelld, Vyapar, RevvSales, Lendingkart, Nobroker, Smallcase, and Paytm Money.