[Funding alert] SmarterBiz raises Rs 8 Cr in Pre-Series A from StartupXseed and angels

Bengaluru-based AI-powered customer experience platform SmarterBiz aims to grow at 8X doing about Rs 72 crore in ARR by March 2021.

By Sujata Sangwan
20th Aug 2020
Bengaluru-based SmarterBiz, an end-to-end CX platform enabled with the gig workforce, has raised Rs 8 crore as a part of its Pre-Series A round. 


The contributors for this funding round were StartupXseed Ventures (Deep Technology – B2B – early-stage fund); Bhaskar Pramanik, Former Chairman of Microsoft India; MJ Aravind, Former Co-founder Daksh, Former Partner Artiman; Ravi Viswanath; Ramesh Radhakrishnan; Ranjan Biswas; and MJ Aniketh


Rajesh Bernard, CEO and Co-founder of SmarterBiz said, 


"SmarterBiz has built a CX platform for a gig-workforce ideally suited under these COVID 19 conditions. SmarterBiz is committed to offering an omnichannel experience that elevates the experience across all customer touchpoints. We provide a competitive advantage to our customers by offering a choice between automation and manual intervention at all these touchpoints. With the investment, we plan to grow by 8X ARR this year and create more gig opportunities in the market." 


Funding

Image Source: Shutterstock

Founded in 2014 by Rajesh Bernard, Vijay Krishna, and Prateek Mehta, the company was initially funded by Utthishta Yekum Fund.


SmarterBiz is an AI-powered customer experience platform that enables remote management of customer journeys and agent life cycles. The firm claims that it has helped several enterprises, including unicorns build scalable, flexible, and hyper-local customer experience, cost-effectively. 


The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged businesses to ensure business continuity and manage increased customer interactions through remote workforce and reduced costs. With the SmarterBiz CX platform, customers can now remotely enable and manage the complete life cycle of the CX process across both digital and human touchpoints.


With a single integrated approach, SmarterBiz said it takes away the pain of running customer experience on multiple siloed systems and processes that do not talk to each other. The company provides an end-to-end platform to CX teams to manage the entire lifecycle of their customer, technology backbone, process, and customer support agents on the cloud. 


SmarterBiz serves several enterprises, including five segment leaders in ecommerce, BFSI, hospitality, and telecom sectors. It manages more than 5,000 agents as part of its gig workforce

"Companies like SmarterBiz can foresee the benefits technology can bring, to reinvent the businesses and add value to the system. It will surely be a game-changing category disruptor during and post-COVID-19. There will be an increasing need for companies to integrate customer journeys, tech, remote work, and Gig models into their business process. We believe that SmarterBiz will be one of the most sustainable global companies of the future, for the solution it brings in and the execution capabilities of the team," added BV Naidu, Managing Partner, StartupXseed Ventures.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

