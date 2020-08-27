[Funding alert] Fantasy gaming platform Fanspole raises pre-seed round from Better Capital

The Mumbai-based fantasy gaming platform will utilise the fresh funds for further product development and boost marketing.

By Trisha Medhi
27th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mumbai-based fantasy gaming platform Fanspole on Thursday said it raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-seed funding round from Better Capital.


The social gaming startup will utilise the fresh funds for further product development and boost marketing.
loan,funding

Image Source: Shutterstock

Also Read

[Funding alert] Gamezop raises Rs 32 Cr in Series A round led by BITKRAFT Ventures


Fanspole also launched its fantasy sports app, which will enable anyone to create contests and play together with their friends and family to create an engaging experience around their favourite sports.


Speaking about the platform, Aniket Shinde, Co-founder and CEO, Fanspole said,


“India has a market of over 300 million sports viewers and we consider each viewer as a potential fan. We are truly excited to create a holistic e-gaming platform and create a holistic online community for our fantasy gamers.”


Founded in 2015 by college friends Aniket Shinde and Hardik Gondaliya, Fanspole is a free app that users can use to create contests and play in public, as well as private contests. The duo brings product and engineering experience across multiple startups, where they have scaled to over one million users and have built Fanspole with a product-first approach and constant iteration for seamless user experience.


Commenting on the investment, Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, said,


"Engagement around sports, as well as e-sports, happens when users go beyond “watching,” and the Fanspole fantasy contests platform is exactly what was missing. The instant adoption Fanspole has seen purely based on word of mouth is a great indication of the gap in fantasy sports in India. The “play together” with friends and people you know is very powerful, and I am excited to be partnering with the Fanspole team." 

Currently, the sports fantasy startup supports major sports and e-sports, including cricket, football, PubG, Call of Duty, and Free Fire. The platform claims to have raced to 250,000+ fans playing 70,000+ contests with zero marketing spend.

(Edited by Suman Singh )

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Jeff Bezos is the first person in history with a $200 billion fortune

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Former KPMG India CEO Richard Rekhy backs expert network platform SpeakIn

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] IIT Kanpur-backed startup Phool.co raises $1.4M in a pre-Series A round

Trisha Medhi

Why is the digitisation of supply chain mission-critical in current times?

Alok Sharma
Daily Capsule
The secret to Byju Raveendran's success mantra; Paytm looks to hire over 1,000 across roles
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Apparel retail sector may witness 45 pc fall in revenues this fiscal: Report

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Former KPMG India CEO Richard Rekhy backs expert network platform SpeakIn

Trisha Medhi

Hailing from the small town of Hapur in UP, Amaan Quasim made his mark in India’s entertainment and corporate world

Team YS

India R&D centre will be our largest such facility by 2022: OnePlus

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] RummyBaazi raises $3M from its parent Baazi Games, and Udtara Ventures

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] IIT Kanpur-backed startup Phool.co raises $1.4M in a pre-Series A round

Trisha Medhi

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform