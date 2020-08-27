[Funding alert] Fantasy gaming platform Fanspole raises pre-seed round from Better Capital

Mumbai-based fantasy gaming platform Fanspole on Thursday said it raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-seed funding round from Better Capital.





The social gaming startup will utilise the fresh funds for further product development and boost marketing.

Image Source: Shutterstock





Fanspole also launched its fantasy sports app, which will enable anyone to create contests and play together with their friends and family to create an engaging experience around their favourite sports.





Speaking about the platform, Aniket Shinde, Co-founder and CEO, Fanspole said,





“India has a market of over 300 million sports viewers and we consider each viewer as a potential fan. We are truly excited to create a holistic e-gaming platform and create a holistic online community for our fantasy gamers.”





Founded in 2015 by college friends Aniket Shinde and Hardik Gondaliya, Fanspole is a free app that users can use to create contests and play in public, as well as private contests. The duo brings product and engineering experience across multiple startups, where they have scaled to over one million users and have built Fanspole with a product-first approach and constant iteration for seamless user experience.





Commenting on the investment, Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, said,





"Engagement around sports, as well as e-sports, happens when users go beyond “watching,” and the Fanspole fantasy contests platform is exactly what was missing. The instant adoption Fanspole has seen purely based on word of mouth is a great indication of the gap in fantasy sports in India. The “play together” with friends and people you know is very powerful, and I am excited to be partnering with the Fanspole team."

Currently, the sports fantasy startup supports major sports and e-sports, including cricket, football, PubG, Call of Duty, and Free Fire. The platform claims to have raced to 250,000+ fans playing 70,000+ contests with zero marketing spend.