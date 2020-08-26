Hotelogix, Axisrooms, Repup merge to offer full-stack solution for hotels

This merger has given the combined entity — Hotelogix PTE — an aggregate customer base spanning 100+ countries, powering 10,000+ hospitality businesses.

By Sujata Sangwan
26th Aug 2020
Singapore-headquartered Hotelogix, a cloud-based hotel property management system (PMS) company with its subsidiaries in India and the USBengaluru-based Axisrooms, a distribution company, and Gurugram-based Repup, a guest experience management company, have announced their merger into Hotelogix PTE.


The core objective of this three-way merger is to harness the power of data across operations, distribution, and customer experience systems to deliver exceptional value and seamless experience to its clients' customers, the entity said.


This merger has given Hotelogix PTE an aggregate customer base spanning 100+ countries, powering 10,000+ hospitality businesses ranging from hotels, resorts, boutique hotels, hostels to aparthotels, campsites, villas, vacation rentals, independents, and chains.


Aditya Sanghi, who will continue to be the CEO at Hotelogix, said, 


"With this merger, we will have a wide range of solutions to offer which will give superior value to our customers and increase our share of wallet. This definitely gives us a huge competitive edge against our competitors at a global level." 


Aditya Sanghi, CEO, Hotelogix

With 200+ employees, the combined entity, headquartered in Singapore, claims to have emerged as one of the largest SaaS providers for the hospitality sector in the APAC market and aims at aggregating 20K+ customers in the next three years.


Hotelogix PTE claims that hotels today use multiple systems through a guest's lifecycle, from pre-booking to post-checkout stages, which then require integration of various systems leading to high costs, broken experience, delayed implementation, and fragmented support.


Anil Kumar Prasanna, CEO at AxisRooms added that the future of hotel technology needs to be open and accessible to every hotel partner or technology provider. “If hotels want the full range of services or just a part of the stack, we want the technology to integrate as seamlessly as possible and be available to all partners with this merger,” Anil said. 


“With our customer-centric and in-depth machine learning approach, coupled with other individual technological prowesses of the merging entities, we will continue to deliver solutions of high relevance for our customers. Our existing and potential customers across the hospitality industry can now avail a newer and advanced level of agile solutions across the full spectrum of the guest lifecycle,” stated Pranjal Prashar, current CEO of Repup


Accel Partners, Vertex Ventures, Saama Capital and Seedfund amongst others are existing investors of the companies and are backing this merger.

