8 must-read books to learn the art of reclaiming time

Time is the one asset that is equally distributed among all of us, yet it often feels like there’s just not enough of it. As 2025 begins, the opportunity to start fresh urges us to evaluate how we allocate our hours. Are you stuck in a never-ending cycle of work, struggling to balance personal growth and relaxation? Or are you searching for ways to simplify your life while still achieving your goals? The solutions might just be found within the pages of a well-chosen book.

This list features eight impactful books, each offering practical strategies and profound insights to help you take back control of your time. Whether you’re a business professional, a parent, or simply someone seeking balance, these books have something to offer.

8 books that can help you reclaim time

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear

Atomic Habits unpacks the science of building habits and demonstrates how small, incremental behavioural changes can yield massive results. James Clear outlines easy-to-follow techniques to eliminate bad habits, create positive ones, and sustain them long-term.

Why read it: If you’ve ever struggled to maintain your goals or stick to a productive routine, this book provides a clear, actionable guide to establishing habits that save time and enhance productivity.

2. The 4-hour Workweek by Tim Ferriss

Tim Ferriss flips the traditional work model on its head, teaching readers how to achieve more by working less. By using strategies like outsourcing, automation, and selective prioritisation, the book shows you how to redesign your work-life balance.

Why read it: Feeling stuck in the grind? The 4-hour Workweek offers a revolutionary approach to escaping the cycle of overwork and reclaiming your time for the things you value most.

3. Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less by Greg McKeown

Essentialism focuses on the idea of simplifying life by concentrating only on what truly matters. Greg McKeown provides strategies to cut out distractions and unnecessary commitments, helping you make better use of your energy and time.

Why read it: Overwhelmed with too many responsibilities? This book is a reminder that doing less can often lead to accomplishing more, making it a must-read for those looking to focus on meaningful goals.

4. Make Time: How to Focus on What Matters Every Day by Jake Knapp and John Zeratsky

Make Time offers practical techniques for carving out time for meaningful activities amidst the constant distractions of modern life. It includes tips for designing a focused schedule and adopting habits that bring joy and productivity.

Why read it: In a world filled with endless distractions, this book helps you regain control over your time and live more intentionally by focusing on what truly matters.

5. Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World by Cal Newport

Deep Work emphasises the importance of cultivating deep, uninterrupted focus to excel in a world filled with distractions. Cal Newport provides actionable methods to strengthen your ability to concentrate and maximise output.

Why read it: If you want to produce high-quality work in less time, this book equips you with tools to master focus and eliminate inefficiencies.

6. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman

This book offers a profound take on time management by highlighting the brevity of life. Burkeman encourages readers to accept life’s limitations and focus on what truly matters rather than trying to do it all.

Why read it: If you’re feeling pressured to be everything to everyone, Four Thousand Weeks teaches you how to embrace mindfulness and set realistic priorities.

7. The Productivity Project by Chris Bailey

After dedicating a year to testing productivity methods, Chris Bailey shares the most effective strategies for managing time, energy, and focus. This book combines scientific research with personal experiments to offer practical advice.

Why read it: For anyone seeking real-world tips to achieve more while staying energised and avoiding burnout, The Productivity Project is a treasure trove of insights.

8. Digital Minimalism: Choosing a Focused Life in a Noisy World by Cal Newport

Digital Minimalism explores the impact of digital distractions on our time and attention. Newport presents a philosophy for reducing screen time and adopting a more intentional approach to technology use.

Why read it: If you feel like technology has taken over your life, this book shows you how to regain control, build healthier habits, and focus on meaningful activities.

Conclusion

Reclaiming your time is not about packing more into your schedule; it’s about dedicating your energy to what truly matters. These eight books offer a blend of actionable advice and thought-provoking ideas to help you approach 2025 with clarity, focus, and intention.