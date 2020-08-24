Paytm dominates merchant payments with a 50 pc market share: report

According to the Redseer report, Paytm has fared well over its peers as a leader in mobile wallets space and payments gateway, and is the most well-received and popular on Android-based POS devices.

By Rashi Varshney
24th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

A Redseer Consulting report launched on Monday revealed that India's homegrown financial services platform Paytm tops merchant payments list by constituting 50 percent of the market share, followed by PhonePe at 30 percent, GPay at 10 percent, and others at 10 percent as well.


Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Also Read

Digital payments market in India likely to grow to Rs 7,092 trillion by 2025: Report


The report, titled 'Indian Mobile Payments – 5x growth by 2025', revealed that India has about 160 million mobile payment users and this number is expected to multiply five fold to reach nearly 800 million by 2025 on the back of various drivers.


According to the report, Paytm, with its long legacy, has a strong presence in ‘Bharat’ i.e. Tier-III cities and beyond with over 16 million merchants on its platform, maintaining a huge lead in wallet payments. RedSeer said that Paytm currently is the market leader on the Payments to Merchants (P2M) side with over 50 percent market share. Its P2M consumers have also shown the highest satisfaction, leading with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 42 percent.


Paytm, according to the Redseer report, has fared well over its peers as a leader in mobile wallets space, payments gateway, and is the most well-received and popular on Android-based POS devices.


The report stated, "Paytm has the highest top-of-mind recall and unaided awareness among merchants, followed by Phonepe and Google Pay. Also, it is the most used app among the merchants. When asked from which payments app do you accept payments, over 68 percent of merchants cited Paytm."


According to the report's assessment, while other companies do solve a particular set of problems and help in digitising payments, they do not have the vast universe like Paytm's to bank on. It also finds Paytm as the leading Payment Gateway Provider in the country. RedSeer has covered the Payment Enablers which include EDC as well as Payment Gateway Aggregators, as a part of this report. Both these markets are the key infrastructure enablers to ensure the overall mobile payments growth in this country, and therefore will see significant growth.


RedSeer report stated, "The payment gateway aggregator market in India currently stands at Rs 9.5 trillion and is expected to grow by 2.4 times, driven by large value transactions. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19 percent in the next five years to reach Rs 22.6 trillion. The payment gateway market today is very competitive, and all leading players are fighting for the market share. Paytm leads this pack and has grown the fastest."


On leading the market, Paytm's Vice President Narendra Yadav said that the company is on track to enable over half a billion people with digital financial services, and is providing banking facilities to the unbanked. "Going forward we will bring out more innovations in the fintech space that will help transform India and possibly set new examples globally," he added.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] Siliguri-based Desi Laundry is disrupting the laundry market with its on-demand service

Shreya Ganguly

How this couple’s startup strives for originality in the crowded wedding photography market

Apurva P

This Delhi-based startup is making it easier and cheaper for e-rickshaw drivers to earn a livelihood

Vishal Krishna

This company is putting employee, channel partner, sales and consumer motivation and engagement at the center of business growth.

Team YS
Daily Capsule
From leading with empathy to overcoming adversity, here's what business leaders in India are talking about
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Taking the human away: The role of AI in influencer marketing

Ankit Agarwal

Govt proposes 'Mission COVID Suraksha' with Rs 3,000 Cr corpus

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] BlackSoil Capital NBFC raises Rs 25 Cr via NCD

Apurva P

A 10-week online programme for early-stage Indian SaaS startups: SaaS Central – powered by AWS and Prime Venture Partners

Team YS

GST reduced tax rates, doubled taxpayer base to 1.24 Cr: FinMin

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Otipy raises $1M from Inflection Point Ventures

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform