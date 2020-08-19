Learn about the latest trends & innovations in the fintech space with the Fintech Forum Online by AWS & Yourstory

India is home to one of the largest startup ecosystems in the world and fintechs occupy a big chunk of that pie. Although a little over 2,000 fintech startups in the country are moving towards the government’s complete financial inclusion goal, the country’s vast population reflects the huge untapped growth potential of the sector.





And companies are working relentlessly towards this goal, which has been instrumental in strong fundraising activity even during the current challenging environment. A MEDICI India Fintech Report, 2020 revealed that investments into the sector touched $1.47 billion between January and June this year, a 60 percent increase over last year.

In a bid to further understand the sector’s potential and spur a conversation about latest innovations and trends in the fintech space, YourStory and AWS are hosting a two-day exclusive online event — Fintech Forum Online, where you will get a chance to hear from experienced founders on how to navigate a complex business environment and an opportunity to learn and network with your peers.





The event will be held on August 26 and August 27, 2020, between 9:30 AM and 2:30 PM. You can register for an invite here.

What’s in store?

Day One of the Fintech Forum Online will deep-dive into the stories behind the most successful startups, and interactions with the AWS team to learn how your startup can leverage AWS to build your business. Plus, it’s a great opportunity for networking and learning from peers.





Moreover, big names from the executive-side and the technical-side would be present during the forum, including companies such as Zest Money, KreditBee, BankBazaar, Zeta, Turtlemint, CashKaro and Crossbow Labs.





The forum will kick-off with a bird’s eye view of India’s robust fintech space and focus on issues and opportunities. You will learn about the latest fintech trends in a ‘Fintech State of the Union’ address by Puneet Chandok, President, India, Amazon Internet Services.





This will be followed by various discussions around the sector, ranging from venture capitalists’ views on raising funds, building a fintech company in the current times and a fireside chat with a unicorn fintech startup that will help you understand the do’s and don’ts of scaling fintech startups.





The session will conclude with a special feature on the AWS Startup Programs, which will be addressed by Digbijoy Shukla, the business development lead of startup ecosystem ASEAN at AWS.





The second day will be dedicated to insights provided by technical experts such as developers, data scientists and architects. A keynote address regarding tech in fintech by Mackenzie Kosut, Global Startup Advocate at AWS will begin the proceedings, followed by a CTO panel discussion featuring startups such as Upstox, CashKaro and Turtlemint.





A technical edition cannot be complete without discussing big innovations backed by artificial intelligence and machine learning. This will be followed by a session dedicated to discussing security and compliance, featuring marquee names such as Nitin Bhatnagar of PCI Security Standards Council, and Amazon Internet Services’ Swati Sharma and Rohini Gaonkar. The final segment will focus on startup stories that will see the likes of Bankbazaar, MatchMove Pay and KreditBee throw light on their fintech world.





