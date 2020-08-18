Ride the Learn From Home wave and gain insights about India’s edtech sector with PayPal

As the world increasingly embraces a digital way of life, it was only a matter of time before terms like Work From Home evolved into Learn From Home with the EdTech sector witnessing a serious uptick.





A 2020 report by RedSeer and Omidyar Network India revealed that edtech users - both paid and free unique users - in the K12 and post K-12 segment have seen an increase, with the user base doubling from 45 million to 90 million. Today India’s education market is worth a staggering $215 billion.





However, with issues around quality of education across primary, secondary, and higher education being an issue across the country, edtech players have a great opportunity to fill this gap and make quality education more accessible while also providing the necessary skills for today’s job market. The government has been trying to do its part through free initiatives like Digital India and SWAYAM by offering courses free of cost for children as well as adults.

To further understand the edtech opportunity in India, PayPal and YourStory are organising a virtual panel discussion Leveraging the e-learning opportunity with key players in the Indian edtech sector. The global payments platform has integrated its services with Indian online education platforms providing access to a global consumer base of over 300 million.

The virtual panel discussion will be held on August 27 between 4 pm and 5 pm.

The panellists are Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, Simplilearn; Manan Khurma, Founder & CEO, Cuemath; Arjun Mohan, India-CEO, upGrad; and Ashish Singla, Director - Large Enterprise Growth, PayPal.





The session will be a deep-dive into the edtech opportunity in India and how technologies like AI are helping develop highly personalised learning paths and targeted content. It will also look at the emergence of new innovations like digital curricula, whiteboarding, interactive whiteboards, and immersive learning while understanding the future roadmap of education in the country.





The panel discussion will be followed by a session on Go Global with PayPal session by Navin Mistry, Director, SMB, PayPal.

Why should you attend?

If you are a new player in the edtech space and are looking to build your digital infrastructure and operations, this is your chance to hear from leaders in the business who have successfully scaled their businesses and are educating the citizens of tomorrow.





The Leveraging the e-learning opportunity session will be held on August 27 between 4 and 5 pm. The hour-long session will feature the panel discussion followed by a Q&A session.





To be a part of this session, and boost your business to embrace this opportunity, register here