MakeMyTrip launches myPartner, a dedicated platform for travel agents

Deep Kalra, Founder and CEO, MakeMyTrip

With the country slowly returning to normalcy and opening travel and tourism, Delhi-NCR based travel tech company MakeMyTrip on Tuesday announced the launch of myPartner, a dedicated platform for travel agents. The platform has been built to provide offline and local travel agents access to one of widest selection of online travel inventory.





It also provides the travel agents with a variety of travel choices, with customisation, personalisation, and travel booking convenience for their consumers. In a virtual press conference held by MakeMyTrip, Rajesh Magow, Group CEO, MakeMyTrip said,





“The pandemic has severely impacted the overall travel industry and of those the smaller travel agents were most impacted. We find that the need of the hour for those agents is access to technology, they have constraints when it comes to technology, and we are trying to bridge that gap.”





He added, the travel ecosystem needs wider collaboration with the stakeholders across the value chain to make a sustained recovery. “Through our new MyPartner offering, we are aiming to give access of our rich content and inventory of domestic and international hotels at best prices to travel agents in the country. This will help them in making a faster recovery as travel restrictions are lifted gradually,” he said.





He added that due to the pandemic, there has been rapid digital adoption across metros and Tier II, III cities. This, in turn, has changed the buying patterns and behaviours of travellers. “Many will and already are looking to make more informed and deeper informed choices. This means the local offline agents need to adopt technology more so than ever before,” added Rajesh.





The myPartner platform helps to enhance overall customer service levels to cater to their demands of the new normal. myPartner was conceptualised while digitising day-to-day booking processes of all offline travel agents, and has been built to immensely benefit the highly-fragmented local travel market beyond metro cities.





With real-time access to an inventory spanning across all travel segments, local agents in Tier-II, III markets and beyond will be able to simplify and provide transparency throughout the booking process to travellers, while providing more travel options than ever before.





The team explained that as the travel industry in India is slowly resuming operations, the travel agents using myPartner will also be able to offer options that adhere to MakeMyTrip’s ‘mySafety’ standards. These have been in accordance with the guidelines issued by the health authorities.





The mySafety standard focuses on prioritising safety across all travel touch points and offering a safer environment throughout the journey. Additionally, the platform’s integrated ‘Express Care’ option enables a hassle-free end-to-end booking experience for the agent by providing easy post-booking modifications, cancellations, and any other last-minute itinerary adjustments.