Check out the last 25 years of mobile phones in India

In July 1995, the first-ever mobile phone call was made in India. Today, the country is the world’s second-largest smartphone market.





COVID-19 has brought about a drastic surge in the demand for rakhis and gifts on online gifting platforms and ecommerce portals.





Founders of VideoTap





VideoTap is a Noida-based startup that helps video content producers deliver ‘effective’ viewing experiences and increase engagement.





(Image credit: Randeep Hooda)





Being an avid animal lover, Randeep is known for his weakness towards dogs and horses. He urges people to adopt more stray dogs as pets.





Founders of Razorpay





Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, the co-founders of fintech startup Razorpay, talk about their journey and the fundraising process.





Diwakar Chittora, Founder of IntelliPaat





Bengaluru-based e-learning startup IntelliPaat focuses on upskilling for professionals, and helps them to transition to new careers.





Shreyasi Singh, CEO and Co-founder, Harappa Education.





Shreyasi Singh co-founded Harappa Education, an online learning institute that offers 25 courses on cognitive, social, and behavioural skills.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!