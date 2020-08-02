Check out the last 25 years of mobile phones in India
Today, India is the world’s second-largest smartphone market. But it all started in 1995. Check out the last 25 years of mobile phones and how it evolved.
Check the last 25 years of mobile phones in India
In July 1995, the first-ever mobile phone call was made in India. Today, the country is the world’s second-largest smartphone market.
Celebrating Raksha Bandhan amidst COVID-19
COVID-19 has brought about a drastic surge in the demand for rakhis and gifts on online gifting platforms and ecommerce portals.
Delivering effective viewing experiences
VideoTap is a Noida-based startup that helps video content producers deliver ‘effective’ viewing experiences and increase engagement.
Randeep Hooda wants you to adopt indie dogs
Being an avid animal lover, Randeep is known for his weakness towards dogs and horses. He urges people to adopt more stray dogs as pets.
The journey of Razorpay founders
Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, the co-founders of fintech startup Razorpay, talk about their journey and the fundraising process.
How professionals can learn new tech
Bengaluru-based e-learning startup IntelliPaat focuses on upskilling for professionals, and helps them to transition to new careers.
An online institute for cognitive skills
Shreyasi Singh co-founded Harappa Education, an online learning institute that offers 25 courses on cognitive, social, and behavioural skills.
