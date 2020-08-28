Okaya to provide EV charging stations to BluSmart Electric Mobility

Okaya Power Group is one of the largest suppliers of EV charging stations in India. It has already deployed more than 500 chargers across the country.

By Press Trust of India
28th Aug 2020
Okaya Power Group on Friday said its flagship firm OKAYA will provide electric vehicle charging stations to BluSmart Electric Mobility — one of the largest 100 percent electric fleet operator in India.


Okaya announced a strategic partnership with BluSmart Electric Mobility, with an aim to provide well-laid out electrical vehicle (EV) charging stations for its fleet operations, a company statement said.


"This partnership undeniably represents a major milestone and a strong step towards providing pollution free green mode of transportation with unwavering commitment to safety, reliability, and efficiency," Anshul Gupta, Director, Okaya Power Private Ltd said.
Electric Vehicles Getting Charged

Shutterstock

Flipkart commits to 100 pc electric vehicles fleet by 2030


BluSmart Electric Mobility provides sustainable urban mobility to customers, and is already serving over 60,000 customers since it was launched across India. It aims to target over 10 million in coming months, Anmol Jaggi, Founder of BluSmart Electric Mobility, said.


The company's electric mobility ecosystem portfolio includes AC and DC fast chargers for passenger cars and commercial transport, besides high voltage EV chargers, cloud-based central management systems, on board chargers, DC-DC converters, motor control units, and even integrated solutions based on these platforms.


In another development, Bengaluru-based bike rental startup VOGO said that it plans to introduce electric vehicle (EV) fleet to provide sustainable mobility solutions to commuters in Hyderabad.


"...With our commitment to offer EVs in the city, we want to encourage the commuters to move towards a cleaner mobility option that will help us to reinstate the cleaner environment we cherished during the lockdown," VOGO Co-founder and CEO Anand Ayyadurai said.


The startup recently raised $25 million in Series C funding. 


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Suman Singh )

