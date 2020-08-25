Flipkart commits to 100 pc electric vehicles fleet by 2030

Flipkart, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, will transition its transport fleet completely to electric vehicles (EVs) by the year 2030, and with this, it joins the Climate Group’s global electric mobility initiative EV 100.





According to a statement from Flipkart, this demonstrates its commitment to long-term sustainability across its ecommerce value chain. EV100 brings together forward-looking companies committed to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and making electric transport the new normal by 2030.









The integration of the electric vehicles will be done in a phased manner which will include both directly owned or leased corporate fleets. Flipkart said this will done by placing requirements in service contracts, installing charging infrastructure in proximity to its 1,400 supply chain premises, conducting awareness programs, and incentivising delivery executives towards the use of electric vehicles.





Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said, “As a homegrown company, we always pride ourselves in making ecommerce more inclusive, progressive and impactful for all our stakeholders, which also includes communities and the planet. We have been applying this ethos to the indigenous market to serve our consumer’s needs responsibly and consciously.”





Delighted to announce that @Flipkart is the first e-commerce marketplace in India to commit to transition 100% of our fleet to electric vehicles by 2030 joining the #EV100 global initiative with @ClimateGroup. This will play a significant role in making clean mobility mainstream pic.twitter.com/QJ7C2YxIeA — Kalyan Krishnamurthy (@_Kalyan_K) August 25, 2020





According to Flipkart, as part of its sustainability agenda over the past year, it has worked towards creating a wide network of ecosystem partners across charging providers, regulators, policy makers, skill development agencies, aggregators, and OEMs to work on various areas. These include designing and the manufacturing of EVs optimised for ecommerce, while supporting market demand for EVs to emerge as a mainstream mobility solution.





“With our scale, scope and intense focus on sustainability, we believe we can play a significant role in not just fast tracking the adoption of electric vehicles but also making clean mobility mainstream,” Kalyan said.





Flipkart said it will be evangelising EVs across the breadth of its ecosystem of employees, delivery partners and workers and in a way that supports India’s ambition of ensuring 30 percent electric mobility by 2030.





Divya Sharma, India Executive Director, Climate Group, said, “The Climate Group is thrilled to see Flipkart signing up to EV100 and step up to lead the adoption of electric vehicles in the ecommerce sector in India. Flipkart will play a significant role in fostering innovation in technology and exchanging knowledge on e-mobility within our global network of committed businesses.”





Besides the EV initiatives, Flipkart has also committed to reducing single-use plastic packaging in its supply chain and has already achieved a 51 percent reduction in consumption of plastic packaging.