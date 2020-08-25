Ola Electric set to hire 2,000 globally, 1,000 within this quarter

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola.

Ola Electric, Bengaluru-based ride-hailing unicorn Ola's electric mobility wing, also a unicorn, is looking to hire 2,000 people across various functions, as stated in an internal email shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Ola Electric.





His email said: "The future belongs to electric and connected mobility! I'm very excited about the work we are doing at Ola to build this future of mobility." The mail also spoke about the electric mobility unicorn's acquisition of the Amsterdam-based Etergo BV, an electric scooter OEM in May this year. Bhavish's email stated the team is working hard to launch the electric two-wheeler soon. He said:





"Looking forward, our aim is to build electric vehicle products and the required BaaS systems for a global market and across all product segments. We will soon be launching many new programs towards this. To achieve this, we will be launching a large hiring initiative to hire over 1,000 engineers globally over the next quarter and another 1,000 people across other functions."





Bhavish added that the team will be starting an organisation restructuring and the HR will be sharing more details on the same in the next two weeks. This would include making clearer KRAs, KPIs, and reporting lines.





He said, "we look to integrate our Etergo colleagues into a single global engineering organisation, and enable more systematic and structured cross-functional work across the lifecycle of product development."





His e-mail added that an employee referral programme will be starting soon.





When Ola had acquired Etergo, Bhavish had stated that every year, almost twice the number of two-wheelers are sold across the world compared to cars. The team believes electric two-wheelers are one of the most efficient and cleanest solutions for urban mobility, which will be more relevant in a post COVID-19 world.





Ola Electric plans to set up charging and swapping networks across the country. The startup has been running several pilots to deploy electric vehicles and charging solutions across cities with a primary focus on two and three-wheelers. The startup says it aims to build a suite of electric and smart urban mobility solutions for global citizens, both in India and around the world.