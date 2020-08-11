This Pune startup is disrupting food industry with its cloud-based solution

Digitisation and technology has, over the years, changed the way businesses operate. Now, even traditional enterprises are moving on from analog practices and embracing new-age technologies.





Pune-based TechMainstay Software Pvt. Ltd is helping all types of food businesses leverage technology through its cloud-based end-to-end technology solution for managing restaurants.





Rahil Shaikh and Nilesh Gaikwad launched TechMainstay Software to help food businesses manage their operations through their restaurant management software, TMBill. (Credit: TechMainstay Software)





Founded in 2014 by Rahil Shaikh, its restaurant management software, TMBill, allows food businesses - ranging from a standalone food outlet to large sized food chains - to manage several functions such as billing, CRM, QR code-based ordering, analytics, inventory management, waste management, customer loyalty, menu management, vendor management among many others.





The idea for helping food businesses manage their operations came to Rahil when he failed to sustain his own cloud kitchen due to the lack of an efficient and cost-effective management solution.





“I launched TechMainstay Software as a web and mobile app development solution. At the same time, I also founded a cloud kitchen named Food2all, but it failed within six months due to lack of proper operations management," says Rahil.





"While trying to purchase a software to manage the business, I found the prices were in the range of Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000, and we could not afford it. In order to address this requirement with an affordable and robust solution, we developed TMBill as an operating system for the F&B industry,” Rahil tells YourStory.





Rahil was joined by Nilesh Gaikwad as the co-founder in 2016. Both Rahil and Nilesh completed their BTech degree from Pune University. While Nilesh went on to complete his MTech, Rahil started up in 2014 soon after his graduation. Nilesh joined TechMainstay later as the technical head, and went on to take up the responsibilities of the co-founder.





The startup currently has a team of 20 developers and over 35 support and sales executives working from across India

Product and services

According to Rahil, the startup’s core product, TMBill Suite, offers a complete set of solutions for technology, operations, and marketing needs of a food business. The software can be used by all kinds of F&B business such as restaurants, bars, cafes, QSRs, ice-cream shops, bakeries, cake shops, food aggregators or even large hotel chains.





“The products offered under the suite include TMBill Atlantic Desktop POS, TMBill Atlantic Mobile POS, QR Code enabled online ordering platform, Third-Party Integration, Waiter App, Captain App, KDS, TMBill Pacific POS, Restaurant website and mobile apps. We are using the latest technology for all TMBill products, i.e., React JS, electron framework, and JavaScript,” Rahil says.





According to the company, its TMBill Atlantic desktop and mobile POS helps businesses set up a desktop and mobile-based cloud POS System. The CSK app accepts orders from the waiters or customers and also offers a QR ordering platform for accepting takeaway, home delivery, and dine-in orders.





Its range of products also allows businesses to track customer feedback and check outlet statistics, sales, revenue, etc., on a real time basis. It also claims to help businesses to integrate with third-party apps such as Zomato, Swiggy, UberEats, Dunzo, and FoodPanda.

The business

Rahil claims to be having over 3,000 restaurants from over 290 cities and nine countries using the startup’s technology platform. The clients are required to pay Rs 9,000 annually for availing TMBill’s complete restaurant package services.





Currently, TechMainstay is present in nine countries including India, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait.





The bootstrapped startup did not disclose revenue details but claimed to be growing at 200 percent Y-o-Y.





Currently, the startup counts brands such as Pokket Cafe (Pune),One bite India (Delhi), South Indian and Urban Tadka (Indian restaurant chain popular in Denmark, Sweden, and Finland), PappaRoti (Saudi Arabia), Swadist (Pune), DFC Restaurant chain, Ratlam Cafe house, and Mofood as its clients.





TechMainstay currently competes with other players such as POSIST, Limetray, and Petpooja. Rahil believes that TMBill has an edge over its competitors as it provides a cross-platform solution, including mobile to desktop and web-based solutions, under one restaurant management software.





He also adds the company collects customer feedback and develops new innovations to solve problems. For instance, it is now coming up with a new software innovation, a recommendation engine, based on customer needs.

Plans ahead

Speaking about future plans, Rahil says the startup is looking to onboard over 10,000 restaurants by 2021. He also added that the bootstrapped startup is currently looking to raise its first round of funding.





“This year, we are expecting to onboard over 5,000 restaurants because of our contactless online ordering platform and third-party integration with online aggregators,” he adds.





“With TMBill, we are building a future. We envisage the next generation of tech-heavy restaurants where you can go with your friends and order food, be connected to your bank account, and get the food at your doorstep,” he says.