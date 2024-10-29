Patni's ambition for SPC stretches far beyond CA education. His vision is clear: to create India’s largest edtech platform, expanding into various professional courses while introducing cutting-edge, AI-oriented technology. SPC has always been driven by a strategic vision and an ingenious approach to revolutionise education.

“We want SPC to be a platform that doesn’t just help students pass their exams but transforms their entire learning experience. By incorporating AI and technology, we can make learning simpler and more accessible,” Patni says.

This forward-thinking approach is poised to transform education in India by ensuring that even the most complex subjects are made approachable for students across all educational backgrounds.

Revolutionising learning with a unique approach

One of SPC’s most distinctive features is its innovative teaching methods. Patni and his team focus on simplifying tough concepts through real-life examples, practical case studies, and interactive lessons. Their goal is to make chartered accountancy a fun and engaging subject, rather than something students fear.

“At SPC, we use colourful notes, revision sessions, and regular tests to evaluate student performance. We believe that even if a student hasn’t come from the best school, they can still grasp complex subjects if taught correctly,” Patni shares.

This unique approach has proven successful, particularly for students from Tier III and IV cities, who may not have had access to high-quality education earlier. SPC was a pioneer in introducing India’s first online education, making chartered accountancy accessible to thousands.

While online education has been one of SPC’s key strengths, Patni identified a major issue for students coming from smaller towns and cities—accommodation and a culture of learning. This realisation led to the creation of Gurukul, India’s first premium residential facility designed exclusively for CA students to promote holistic growth and development. SPC has trained more than 2,50,000 students till now.

A strong faculty to ensure quality

From starting as the sole educator to now leading a team of 20+ faculty members, Patni has ensured that SPC maintains high teaching standards. He admits that scaling up while maintaining quality was a challenge, but SPC’s faculty now delivers consistent, high-quality education through rigorous training and clear teaching guidelines.

He emphasises the importance of quality education. “I’ve set clear standards for how subjects should be taught, and although faculty recruitment is no easy task, we now have a remarkable team of educators recognised across India.” He acknowledges the contribution of CA Ankita Patni, adding, “She has been instrumental in SPC's continued growth and success.”

Tapping technology and social media

Technology has always been a cornerstone of SPC’s growth. While many institutes turned to online education post-COVID, SPC, which started operations in 2010, had already started offering online CA classes in 2015. This early adoption allowed it to reach students from over 1,800 pin codes across India, offering them the flexibility to learn from home.

“Our platform is very user-friendly—it’s like watching a cricket match on Hotstar,” Patni explains. This ease of access has made it possible for students from the most remote parts of India to pursue their CA education without having to relocate.

SPC has also implemented an in-house ERP system that automates its internal business processes. From finance and marketing to HR and CRM, every aspect of the organisation is seamlessly managed, allowing SPC to scale efficiently.

The company is also using social media effectively. With over 1.5 million followers on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, SPC has built a strong presence without spending much on marketing expenses. The is a pioneer in introducing revision lectures on Youtube which was a huge success. This fuelled our growth and was instrumental in creating an in- house technology for our online classes.

Technology: Scaling Education with Ease

Technology has always been a cornerstone of SPC’s growth. While many institutions turned to online education post-COVID, SPC had already started offering online CA classes back in 2015. This early adoption of technology allowed SPC to reach students from over 1,800 pin codes across India, offering them the flexibility to learn from home.

“Our platform is very user-friendly—it’s like watching a cricket match on Hotstar,” Swapnil explains. This ease of access has made it possible for students from the most remote parts of India to pursue their CA education without having to relocate.

Technology isn’t just limited to students. SPC has also implemented an in-house ERP system that automates its internal business processes. From finance and marketing to HR and CRM, every aspect of the organization is seamlessly managed, allowing SPC to scale efficiently.

Values Above All

Today, SPC boasts several milestones: over 500 All India Rankers, including nine AIR 1s, the launch of Gurukul, the development of SPC Prime (an application for seamless lecture viewing), and a thriving social media presence. These accomplishments, along with multiple awards for best coaching in the CA industry, solidify SPC’s place as a leader in the education sector.

“We have been completely bootstrapped, we have not raised any funding and I am proud to say we have been profitable since the beginning. Profit was never the goal; it was a by-product. Our focus has always been on student satisfaction and their results,” he emphasizes. He further adds “SPC has made a total revenue of 78 crore in 2023-24.”

As Swapnil reflects on SPC’s journey, he remains grounded in his belief that education is about more than just making a profit—it’s about creating a positive impact on students' lives.