Short video app Triller inks deal with Reliance; appoints former TikTok executive as country manager

US-based music video platform Triller and Reliance JioSaavn have entered into a strategic partnership. This also marks Triller's expansion in India.

By Sohini Mitter
25th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

US-based photo and video sharing app Triller has inked a strategic deal with Reliance-owned music streaming service JioSaavn. "JioSaavn will soon be embedding Triller into the streamer; front and centre," the company said in a statement.


The announcement comes just a day after Triller appointed TikTok's Raj Mishra as its Country Manager and Head of Operations for India. (Mishra had earlier served as TikTok India's country manager.)


Triller app 2

Photo: Google Play Store

Also Read

How Lumikai, India’s first gaming-focused VC fund, plans to unearth local winners like Ludo King


Triller claims that this association will give it access to JioSaavn's large user base of 104 million. "When any music video is watched within the JioSaavn streamer, it will automatically be a Triller music video, which will exponentially grow Triller's users and usage. Furthermore, JioSaavn's streamer will have a prominent button to 'Make a Triller Video' on the main screen of the platform," the company stated.


Users get access to Triller's 100+ video filters and sound editing features to create "professional-looking videos" in a matter of seconds. They can pick a song, select the portion of the track they want to use, and create a high-quality shareable video in no time.


Speaking of the partnership, Rishi Malhotra, Co-Founder and CEO of JioSaavn, said, "Our cross-platform collaboration with Triller enables artists to create and express our culture in the most innovate ways. We are confident that this partnership will exponentially grow both companies."


The deal with Reliance is expected to be among the first such strategic tie-ups for Triller in India. The viral music video platform has embarked upon a major expansion plan in the country, and has already built a 100-employee strong local team.


Triller app

Photo: Google Play Store

Also Read

Indo-US startup Rizzle.tv is cooking up a TikTok alternative with interactive short videos


Triller claims it has recorded 120 million downloads, and is available in more than 50 countries. It reportedly has 30 million users in India.


Newly-appointed India head Raj Mishra said in a recent statement,


"The opportunity that Triller offers to artists is incredible and the significant milestones that the app has managed to make in such a short period with zero marketing spends, indicate its massive growth potential in India. With the world’s second-largest internet market consumer base, India’s artists and creators have found a safe space for creative expression in Triller... My key purpose is to provide value to the community by strategically driving Triller as the go-to platform for millions to showcase and distribute their talent derivatives while building their social currencies”.


Mike Lu, CEO at Triller said of Raj's appointment, “Raj's valuable experience of working in the creators’ app space in India is a definite advantage for us and we are keen to explore his expertise to help us scale heights in the Indian ecosystem. We are confident of his abilities to further accelerate Triller’s growth trajectory in India to become the topmost app of choice for artists all across the country.” 

 

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] Siliguri-based Desi Laundry is disrupting the laundry market with its on-demand service

Shreya Ganguly

Why these engineering grads went from coding for ecommerce companies to a logistics startup

Sindhu Kashyaap

How this couple’s startup strives for originality in the crowded wedding photography market

Apurva P

Tata Group reportedly working on a "super app" to offer omnichannel experience to consumers

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Why these VCs want to focus on India's gaming sector; Western Digital's plans to tap into deep tech startups
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] EVage raises investment from Ola Electric co-founder, others

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Redis Labs raises $100M, enters the unicorn club

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Health education platform Virohan raises $2.8M across Seed and Series A rounds

Sujata Sangwan

Apple starts manufacturing its most affordable smartphone iPhone SE in India

Rashi Varshney

Urban Company announces ESOP sale programme worth $5M

Thimmaya Poojary

Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform