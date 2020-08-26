How will venture debt change after the pandemic? And, Mitron co-founder on building an Aatmanirbhar video platform
Vinod Murali, Managing Partner, Alteria Capital Advisors, talks about the future of venture debt and how it can aid founders post-COVID-19.
Raising venture debt post-COVID-19
Building an aatmanirbhar TikTok rival
Anish Khandelwal, Co-founder and CTO of TikTok rival Mitron, talks about his tech journey and the challenges of building a short video platform.
Solving logistics for India's regional brands
Founded in 2019, WareIQ aims to target the SMB segment as well as young brands that are just starting to embrace the Digital India movement.
Tata Group to launch a 'super app'
Tata Group is reportedly looking to launch a "super app" through Tata Digital to expand its presence in consumer-facing businesses.
Digitalising electrical retailers
Industricals is an ecommerce startup which operates an electrical and hardware B2B app where retailers can order their supplies online.
An app to track your fitness
FITZY+ aims to help people monitor their health through their smartphones by keeping track of physical activities and fitness sessions.
Serving meals to the underprivileged
Through its ‘Food for Good’ initiative, cloud kitchen chain Rebel Foods serves nutritious meals to the underprivileged during the pandemic.
Housing 15,000 families in 16 years
Started in 2004, real estate firm Casagrand has a turnover of Rs 1,800 crore, and has over 15,000 families as customers across 90 properties.
