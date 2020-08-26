How will venture debt change after the pandemic? And, Mitron co-founder on building an Aatmanirbhar video platform

Vinod Murali, Managing Partner, Alteria Capital Advisors, talks about the future of venture debt and how it can aid founders post-COVID-19.

By Team YS
26th Aug 2020
Raising venture debt post-COVID-19

vinod murali

Vinod Murali, Managing Partner, Alteria Capital Advisors, talks about the future of venture debt and how it can aid founders post-COVID-19.


Building an aatmanirbhar TikTok rival

Techie Tuesday- Anish Khandelwal

Anish Khandelwal, CTO, Mitron

Anish Khandelwal, Co-founder and CTO of TikTok rival Mitron, talks about his tech journey and the challenges of building a short video platform.


Solving logistics for India's regional brands

WareIQ

Harsh Vaidya has been picked by Y-Combinator for the summer 2020 batch. He is the founder of WareIQ

Founded in 2019, WareIQ aims to target the SMB segment as well as young brands that are just starting to embrace the Digital India movement.


Tata Group to launch a 'super app'

Ratan Tata

Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata Trusts.

Tata Group is reportedly looking to launch a "super app" through Tata Digital to expand its presence in consumer-facing businesses.


Digitalising electrical retailers

Industricals

The Industricals team

Industricals is an ecommerce startup which operates an electrical and hardware B2B app where retailers can order their supplies online.


An app to track your fitness

FRITZY+

FRITZY+ was launched in January 2020 by cousin brothers Archan Paul and Soumya Pal to help users keep track of physical activities, fitness sessions, and cardiovascular health. Credit: Fritzy+ 

FITZY+ aims to help people monitor their health through their smartphones by keeping track of physical activities and fitness sessions.


Serving meals to the underprivileged

Rebel Foods

Rebel Foods' 'Food for Good' initiative

Through its ‘Food for Good’ initiative, cloud kitchen chain Rebel Foods serves nutritious meals to the underprivileged during the pandemic.


Housing 15,000 families in 16 years

casagrand

Casagrand Founder and MD Arun MN

Started in 2004, real estate firm Casagrand has a turnover of Rs 1,800 crore, and has over 15,000 families as customers across 90 properties.


How will venture debt change after the pandemic? And, Mitron co-founder on building an Aatmanirbhar video platform
