Amazon infuses Rs 1,125Cr into India unit ahead of festive sales, to take on Reliance's JioMart, Flipkart

By Press Trust of India|30th Sep 2020
In June 2020, Amazon pumped fresh capital to the tune of Rs 2,310 crore into Amazon Seller Services. In January, Founder Jeff Bezos announced over Rs 7,000 crore investment in India to help bring small and medium businesses online.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amazon, the Seattle-based ecommerce giant, has infused fresh capital to the tune of Rs 1,125 crore into one of its India units — Amazon Seller Services — according to regulatory documents.

The fresh infusion will provide more ammunition to Amazon to compete aggressively against Walmart-owned Flipkart and billionaire Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Industries' JioMart in the upcoming festive season.

Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited, Singapore, and Amazon.com Inc Limited, Mauritius, have pumped in Rs 1,125 crore into Amazon Seller Services, regulatory documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler showed.


Amazon Seller Services allotted equity shares to these entities for the said transaction on September 17, 2020.


Amazon did not respond to queries.


In June this year, it had pumped in fresh capital to the tune of Rs 2,310 crore into Amazon Seller Services. In January, Founder Jeff Bezos had announced $1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) investment in India to help bring small and medium businesses online. Previously, the online retail giant had committed $5.5 billion investments in India, one of Amazon's most important markets outside of the US, and a key growth driver.

Amazon rival Flipkart had announced raising $1.2 billion funding led by parent Walmart in July — which valued the ecommerce company at $24.9 billion.

Interestingly, Reliance Industries — which had announced the acquisition of Future's retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing units for Rs 24,713 crore last month — is also bolstering its operations ahead of the festive season.

Earlier this month, RIL's retail arm — Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd — had said US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners will buy 1.75 percent stake for Rs 7,500 crore.
reliance industries mukesh ambani

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani

ALSO READ

General Atlantic picks up 0.84 pc stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 3,675 Cr

Reliance Retail's network includes supermarkets, consumer electronics chain stores, cash and carry wholesale business, fast-fashion outlets, and online grocery store JioMart — spanning almost 12,000 stores in nearly 7,000 towns. In May, Reliance launched an online grocery delivery service, JioMart, and had tied up with WhatsApp to connect customers with local kirana stores.


Ecommerce companies see a large chunk of their business coming in during the festive sales, and they make significant investments ahead of time to ramp up their capacity to be able to handle the spike in orders.


As per a report by RedSeer, festive sales are expected to almost double this year and touch $7 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) as compared to $3.8 billion in the same period last year.


GMV is a term used in online retailing to indicate the gross merchandise value of products sold through the marketplace over a certain period.

Edited by Suman Singh

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Nobody wants to be called a ‘patient’ anymore: Amway India CEO

Ramarko Sengupta

[Funding alert] Social video app Public raises Rs 260 Cr from Addition, SIG Global, Tanglin Venture Partners

Rashi Varshney

How Motilal Oswal is upholding its 33-year- old legacy of wealth creation through its ‘Phygital’ transformation

Siddhesh Raut

[Funding alert] Edtech startup StayQrious raises $2M in seed round

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
Measuring the impact of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Stimulus Package on MSMEs; The journey of Trifecta Capital
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Powered by AWS, how FinTech startup RupeeRedee is working towards becoming a ‘lender for all’

Team YS

[Funding Alert] Legaltech startup Legal Salah raises $1M in seed round led by I2I Capitals

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Social video app Public raises Rs 260 Cr from Addition, SIG Global, Tanglin Venture Partners

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Cleantech startup GPS Renewables raises $3M led by Triodos and Caspian

Trisha Medhi

#JobsForAll: Amazon India creates one lakh temporary jobs to meet festive season demand

Thimmaya Poojary

Dunzo joins hands with Grow with Google initiative to empower merchants

Sindhu Kashyaap