Meet the techie driving ShareChat's data science vision
The techie driving data science at ShareChat
Debdoot Mukherjee of ShareChat has built AI products for various sectors, and applies data science to serve "relevant content."
Role of startups in spacetech in India
Spacetech stakeholders say inclusion of the private sector in space opportunities will help India expand the market size.
An app that solves Bollywood's hiring woes
FTC Talent app, a winner of Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, helps connect talent with TV and film producers.
Surviving COVID-19 in a co-living space
Founded by three VIT alumni, Dwellingo offers luxury co-living accommodations with a focus on providing holistic experiences.
Organic food brand for healthy eating
Nourish Organics offers multi-grain breakfast cereals, nutrient-dense cookies, on-the-go snacks, health bars, and more.
Enabling rural artisans with ecommerce
My Pooja Box offers a range of gifting and home décor products as well as pooja and ritual materials made by artisans.
How deaf students cope with online learning
Amidst Deaf Awareness Week, SocialStory focuses on the struggles of deaf students as they adjust to online learning phenomenon.
An Ayurvedic beauty company
Skincare brand Auravedic leverages the teachings of Ayurveda to make natural oils, clocking Rs 10 crore turnover last year.
