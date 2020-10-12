How can EdTech become more education-centred?

By Mohammed Zeeshan|12th Oct 2020
Technology has become all-pervasive in education and has disrupted conventional learning by adopting a student-centric approach and courseware that is contemporary with a profusion of resources.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Technology has taken the front seat in every industry. Especially, with the ongoing global pandemic, schools and colleges are heavily incorporating technology into their teaching approach so that students are able to learn from their home. But simply having a video call to deliver the coursework does not ensure that proper learning is being facilitated. And this is where the EdTech industry comes into play.


EdTech ensures that learning is aligned with the goals that a teacher/educator wants the students to achieve by the end of the coursework.


Here are a few ways to achieve that:

Student-centred approach

Each student responds to a different learning style and it is not necessary that a single method would work for all students. With the help of technology educators can facilitate different learning styles like visual and auditory.


The learning material no longer needs to be present in the traditional format of books. In fact, now the same knowledge can also be given with explanatory videos, illustrations, blogs, presentations and much more.


ALSO READ

These 5 edtech startups are ensuring that learning is interactive and fun for children

Skills for the 21st century

The more attuned students are to technology, the easier it becomes for them to explore opportunities and build skills that can help them in today’s competitive world. Students should learn the basic skills like navigating web, creating keynote presentations, word processing and how to collaborate on online projects

Foster new interests

With EdTech educators can help students explore a vast range of activities that can enhance their interest in different fields. The right exposure to technology will not only empower students to learn but also help them create new opportunities for themselves.

Endless resources

Through technology educators can provide n-number of resources to their students for anything and everything that they might want to learn. This enables the learner to access updated content whenever they want it. A prime benefit of learning online is that it makes sure that you are in synchronisation with modern learners. This enables the learner to access updated content whenever they want it.


This also means that they can give resources from original sources and give students a chance to actually get access to the real data and learn from the same. This will help students broaden their horizons and take more initiative while learning.

Effectiveness

It results in improved scores on certifications, tests, or other types of evaluation; higher number of students who achieve ‘pass’ or ‘mastery’ level; enhanced ability to learn and implement the new processes or knowledge at the workplace; and helps in retaining information for a longer time.


While it will take a while to be able to incorporate it all, it is important for educators to choose the correct technology platforms or at least collaborate with existing EdTech platforms to provide the best learning experiences for their students. And help students understand that there is more to learning than just knowing what is in the textbook.


We know that technology is constantly evolving and influencing society. It has become crucial for educators to adapt to it and take advantage of it to help students prepare for their future. The online method of learning is best suited for everyone.


This digital revolution has led to remarkable changes in how the content is accessed, consumed, discussed, and shared. Due to the wide set of benefits it gives to students, learning online has become quite popular and appreciated among students all over the world.

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Kolkata’s Chowman launched two new restaurants and a cloud kitchen amidst the pandemic

Debolina Biswas

With B2B clients like Cars24 and Zoomcar, this on-demand driver service startup is targeting Rs 204 Cr revenue in 3 years

Debolina Biswas

‘Risk management is not an idea, it is a culture’ - 25 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Madanmohan Rao

How this founder birthed a new idea to keep his medical device startup afloat amidst COVID-19

Dipti Nair
Daily Capsule
From the dark, untold side of entrepreneurship to building a multinational edtech startup: what's in store at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Wow! Momo raises Rs 45 Cr debt from Anicut Capital

Thimmaya Poojary

How this founder birthed a new idea to keep his medical device startup afloat amidst COVID-19

Dipti Nair

These 4 small businesses are growing strong, thanks to the love customers have shown online

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] Gourmet Garden raises pre-series A from Incubate Fund India, Whiteboard Capital

Thimmaya Poojary

Defining the future of mobility and its economic, environmental, and social implications with Bhavish Aggarwal at TechSparks 2020

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] Walmart and Flipkart Group make additional investment in agritech startup Ninjacart

Thimmaya Poojary

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

17

Oct

Eximius 2020

IIM Bangalore

View Details