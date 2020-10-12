How can EdTech become more education-centred?

Technology has taken the front seat in every industry. Especially, with the ongoing global pandemic, schools and colleges are heavily incorporating technology into their teaching approach so that students are able to learn from their home. But simply having a video call to deliver the coursework does not ensure that proper learning is being facilitated. And this is where the EdTech industry comes into play.





EdTech ensures that learning is aligned with the goals that a teacher/educator wants the students to achieve by the end of the coursework.





Here are a few ways to achieve that:

Student-centred approach

Each student responds to a different learning style and it is not necessary that a single method would work for all students. With the help of technology educators can facilitate different learning styles like visual and auditory.





The learning material no longer needs to be present in the traditional format of books. In fact, now the same knowledge can also be given with explanatory videos, illustrations, blogs, presentations and much more.





Skills for the 21st century

The more attuned students are to technology, the easier it becomes for them to explore opportunities and build skills that can help them in today’s competitive world. Students should learn the basic skills like navigating web, creating keynote presentations, word processing and how to collaborate on online projects

Foster new interests

With EdTech educators can help students explore a vast range of activities that can enhance their interest in different fields. The right exposure to technology will not only empower students to learn but also help them create new opportunities for themselves.

Endless resources

Through technology educators can provide n-number of resources to their students for anything and everything that they might want to learn. This enables the learner to access updated content whenever they want it. A prime benefit of learning online is that it makes sure that you are in synchronisation with modern learners. This enables the learner to access updated content whenever they want it.





This also means that they can give resources from original sources and give students a chance to actually get access to the real data and learn from the same. This will help students broaden their horizons and take more initiative while learning.

Effectiveness

It results in improved scores on certifications, tests, or other types of evaluation; higher number of students who achieve ‘pass’ or ‘mastery’ level; enhanced ability to learn and implement the new processes or knowledge at the workplace; and helps in retaining information for a longer time.





While it will take a while to be able to incorporate it all, it is important for educators to choose the correct technology platforms or at least collaborate with existing EdTech platforms to provide the best learning experiences for their students. And help students understand that there is more to learning than just knowing what is in the textbook.





We know that technology is constantly evolving and influencing society. It has become crucial for educators to adapt to it and take advantage of it to help students prepare for their future. The online method of learning is best suited for everyone.





This digital revolution has led to remarkable changes in how the content is accessed, consumed, discussed, and shared. Due to the wide set of benefits it gives to students, learning online has become quite popular and appreciated among students all over the world.