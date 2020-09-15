Flipkart aims to create 70,000 jobs to meet festive season demand

The upcoming festive season and the Big Billion Days (BBD) sale will witness Flipkart generate over 70,000 direct jobs in its supply chain with the expectation that it will also create lakhs of indirect employment.





According to a statement from India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, “While creating direct job opportunities across Flipkart's supply chain, that include delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters, there will also be additional indirect jobs created at Flipkart's seller partner locations and kiranas.”





Flipkart said further jobs will be created in ancillary industries including vendor locations, and freight partners.





Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart, said, "Flipkart understands the importance of festivities in the lives of our consumers and ecosystem partners. We are focused on creating impactful partnerships that offer great consumer experience while creating additional opportunities for progress of the entire ecosystem as it scales for the Big Billion Days (BBD).”









Flipkart will also be undertaking training programmes for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management.





These include customer service, delivery, installation, and safety and sanitisation measures, along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications, and ERPs.





Amitesh said, “By generating employment and enabling our sellers to scale their businesses during this time, we're doing our part to drive growth in the industry and the economy."





For the lakhs of seller partners, MSMEs and artisans etc, who also start preparing for the festive season months in advance, Flipkart will provide separate training in the areas of warehouse management, packaging and more. The entire process of hiring and upskilling is being done following the government's National Skill Development Mission and will significantly spur the local employment and economy, it said.





The Big Billion Days sale of Flipkart is one of its largest online shopping event for the year and this will require investments for capacity, storage, sorting, packaging, human resources, training, and delivery. These are expected to generate additional employment.