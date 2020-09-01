Quintype Technologies, a Bengaluru-based SaaS startup that provides digital media publishers a secure and robust platform to create, curate, distribute, and monetise content, has raised Rs 25 crore in Series A round of funding.

The investment is being done by IIFL AMC, which is part of IIFL Wealth Management Ltd.

Elaborating on the funding, Chirdeep Shetty, CEO of Quintype, said,

“Media companies and content creators across the world are moving towards a digital-first strategy and the current pandemic situation has only accelerated that shift. The team at Quintype has been focused on creating some of the best products for publishers and this will help us provide better support and expand our offerings to publishers globally. We do all the heavy lifting on the technology-end so that publishers can focus on creating the best content for their audience."

The company intends to use the funds to continue to expand its operations and reach. Quintype counts publishers such as Bloomberg Quint, Prabhat Khabar, Bar and Bench, The Quint, and Swarajya as clients, which use its platform to publish and distribute their content.

“Quintype, with its suite of products, is set to accelerate the growth in digital content and publishing space. It enables more content creators to go digital easily and gives them the freedom to distribute, scale-up, and monetise their content using an intuitive product with hundreds of built-in features,” added Prashasta Seth, Senior Managing Partner of IIFL AMC.

Media entrepreneurs Raghav Bahl and Ritu Kapur, who had invested founding capital in the company, stated, “Quintype was born as a stand-alone, independent, arms’ length operation and its early successes are manifest in the 70 publishers from across the globe on it now. We are delighted that Quintype, with funding support from pedigree investors, is now ready to move on to big things in its next stage.”