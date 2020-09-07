[Funding alert] Tech startup Deepsync Technologies raises $300,000 from Anicut Angel Fund, others

Bengaluru-based technology startup ﻿Deepsync﻿ Technologies has raised $300,000 in a round led by an early stage investor Anicut Angel Fund.

Anjan Ghosal and Venkat Raju were the leads in this investment on behalf of Anicut. Other investors who participated in the round through Anicut include Ashvin Chadha, Sanjiv Bajaj, Varun Thapar, Pran Mehra, and Tushar Singh.

An Anicut representative will join the board of the company. Investors 9Unicorns and FirstCheque also participated in this round.

According to a statement, the funds will be used by Deepsync Technologies to expand business operations, ramp up tech and product development, and expand the technology team.

Deepsync Technologies founders Ishan Sharma (left) and Rishikesh Kumar

Founded in December 2018 by Ishan Sharma and Rishikesh Kumar, Deepsync aims to solve problems in audio production to produce high-quality content.

A 2019 Tech 30 startup, Deepsync Technologies uses AI for content production by allowing creators to replicate their voice. According to the startup, this will allow content to be produced 10x faster than manually producing it, saving long hours on the recording, editing, and post-production.

Commenting on the technology, Ishan Sharma said,

"Imagine being able to create high-definition content without the need for equipment other than your laptop. Under this new paradigm, every creator would be able to do so with AI working as a creative counterpart. ”

Deepsync’s focus is on the creators who are seeking to connect with their audience using their voice as a brand. Through this technology, creators from industries like publishing, media, and advertising can augment their voices securely.

One of the lead investors Venkat Raju said, “Voice revolution is happening and demand is exploding. Deepsync has the right product at the right time and I expect them to ride this wave to become a market leader in this space.”

Anjan Ghosal of Anicut said, “AI-generated voice is now an integral part of everyday life and the demand for content is significant. The Deepsync product offers a combination of high quality, rapid production, and reasonable cost, exactly what the market needs.”