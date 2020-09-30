[Funding Alert] Legaltech startup Legal Salah raises $1M in seed round led by I2I Capitals

Kolkata-based legaltech startup, Legal Salah, on Monday announced that it has raised $1 million in a seed funding round led by I2I Capitals, a family fund that comprises angel investors.

“Legal Salah's service offerings to its target audience comes at a perfect time as the industry is embracing digital transformation, everywhere. With the current investments, we are excited to help scale Legal Salah and look forward to its success,” said Nadia Milicent Norman, Managing Partner of I2I Capitals.

Set up in 2016, Legal Salah is a platform where one can seek legal and tax related advice, services and assistance in no time. The core team comprises CEO Subhash Jha, CFO Abhinit Kumar Singh, COO Sujit Jha, and CPO Tausif Warsi. The startup shares a striking business model and bouquet of services that works on zero consultation and advisory fee.

Legal Salah Team (L-R): Tausif Warsi, Sujit Jha, Abhinit Singh and Subhash Jha

“We all need legal and tax related advice constantly. This platform enables everyone to seek support without any consultation cost and understand the way forward, that too from the best experts in the industry,” added Subhash Jha, Co-Founder and CEO.

Legal Salah plans to use the funding to build a technological base, support product development and fuel market expansion in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Chennai, and Tier-II cities, besides exploring international markets with Dubai.





“We will leverage funds in creating AI and ML-enabled GST software which will speed up the GST filing process to under five minutes. In addition, we also plan to introduce our own accounting software for the existing clients”, shared Jha.

With presence currently in Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Patna, Legal Salah is planning to increase the work force and add more services in their list in near future. The company said it is close to launching the first ever legal and tax services subscription-based model for startups too.

“Subscription model for startups will soon be introduced at Legal Salah which will completely change the industry picture for good. This model will be cheaper, better and reliable for everyone and in the longer run will keep one's legal and tax related sanity in place,” stated Subhash.





A few clients of Legal Salah include popular brands like OYO, Duckback, FujiFilm, Sulekha, Fern and Petals, Rang De Basanti Dhaba etc. The firm recently partnered with Flipkart and other corporates like IIT Kharagpur (E-cell) and IIM Bangalore too.