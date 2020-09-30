[Funding alert] SaaS startup Infilect raises $1.5M in Pre-Series A round

By Vishal Krishna|30th Sep 2020
Infilect said it plans to use the funding to boost sales and marketing, and also aims to expand its AI and computer vision capabilities to help retailers embrace digital transformation.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

SaaS-based retail visual intelligence startup Infilect has raised $1.5 million in pre-series A funding led by Mela Ventures and 1Crowd, with participation from The Chennai Angels (TCA). 


The company said it will use the funding to boost its sales and marketing. It will also further its R&D in Image Recognition (IR) for the retail industry, especially in areas like supply-chain optimisation, store personalisation, and category planning. 


Founded by Anand Prabhu Subramanian and Vijay Gabale, Infilect helps retailers use Image Recognition (IR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in planning their assortment in stores. The startup has helped industries in retail, FMCG, consumer electronics, food & beverages, and home improvement sectors across geographies.

We are excited to be partnering with Mela Ventures, 1Crowd, and TCA. The investment and mentorship will help us build cutting-edge Deep Technology products and boost our enterprise sales in global markets,” said Vijay Gabale.  

“Today, retail brands lack visibility into presence, placement, positioning, and performance of retail products across a large number of retail stores. The final frontiers, the retail shelves, largely remain undigitised, resulting in out-of-stocks and overstocking; a trillion dollar inefficiency worldwide,” said Anand Prabhu Subramanian


In conjunction with the investment round, Rostow Ravanan, an IC Member of Mela Ventures, will also be joining Infilect’s board of directors.  


Parthasarathy NS, Managing Partner, Mela Ventures, said:

“Infilect's products automate traditional retail processes with speed, accuracy, and on a large scale. Thereby, Infilect empowers decision makers in the entire organisation, from associates to category owners to sales leaders, with unprecedented insights and actions.”

Edited by Megha Reddy

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Nobody wants to be called a ‘patient’ anymore: Amway India CEO

Ramarko Sengupta

How Motilal Oswal is upholding its 33-year- old legacy of wealth creation through its ‘Phygital’ transformation

Siddhesh Raut

[Funding alert] Edtech startup StayQrious raises $2M in seed round

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] Social video app Public raises Rs 260 Cr from Addition, SIG Global, Tanglin Venture Partners

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Measuring the impact of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Stimulus Package on MSMEs; The journey of Trifecta Capital
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Powered by AWS, how FinTech startup RupeeRedee is working towards becoming a ‘lender for all’

Team YS

Amazon infuses Rs 1,125Cr into India unit ahead of festive sales, to take on Reliance's JioMart, Flipkart

Press Trust of India

[Funding Alert] Legaltech startup Legal Salah raises $1M in seed round led by I2I Capitals

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Social video app Public raises Rs 260 Cr from Addition, SIG Global, Tanglin Venture Partners

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Cleantech startup GPS Renewables raises $3M led by Triodos and Caspian

Trisha Medhi

#JobsForAll: Amazon India creates one lakh temporary jobs to meet festive season demand

Thimmaya Poojary