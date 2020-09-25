[Funding alert] Samunnati raises $20M in debt from US International DFC

By Sujata Sangwan|25th Sep 2020
The newly raised funds will help the company to expand financing to agribusinesses and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) contributing to financial inclusion, increased productivity, earnings, and market reach for smallholder farmers.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has committed $20 million debt funding to a non-banking financial company (NBFC) Samunnati Financial Intermediation and Services Pvt Ltd, to help it expand financing and technical assistance to low-income farmers and enterprises throughout the agricultural value chain in India.


Founded in 2014, Chennai-based Samunnati is a specialised agri value chain solutions provider that offers customised financial, co-financial, and non-financial solutions to farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and agricultural enterprises across the value chain.


Anilkumar SG, Founder and CEO, Samunnati said,

“Samunnati is working with many FPOs on the supply side and agri enterprises on the demand side across 19 states in India. We are delighted to partner with DFC as this will help us further offer customised financial solutions, using social and trade capital, to FPOs and SMEs, enabling the agri value chain to operate at a higher equilibrium.”
Samunnati

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] NBFC Samunnati raises Rs 387 cr in Series D from US-based Nuveen and existing investors


Samunnati’s value chain financing model expands inclusion of smallholder farmers into the formal financial system while optimising their costs by enabling agriculture value chains to operate at a higher equilibrium, contributing to increased productivity, enhanced earnings, and improved market reach.


Samunnati, which disbursed over Rs 4,000 crore worth of loans since its inception, has previously raised equity financing from Elevar, Accel, ResponsAbility, and Nuveen, and debt financing from a host of local and international financial institutions. The company has a presence in more than 54 agri value chains spread across 19 states in India.


Ajay Rao, Managing Director – South Asia Region, DFC who led this transaction added,

“We are very impressed with Samunnati’s pioneering work in agriculture value chain finance in India which contributes to making agriculture value chains more efficient, enables more produce to flow through the value chain, lowers food waste, and provides for higher and stable incomes for smallholder farmers.”

DFC, the US' development bank, provides financing to address critical challenges across emerging markets globally. DFC invests across sectors including energy, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and technology and provides financing for small businesses and women entrepreneurs in order to create jobs in emerging markets.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Reliance launches JioPostPaid Plus with free Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime subscriptions

Sohini Mitter

[Startup Bharat] How this 25-year-old roped in Gauri Khan to make quality home decor accessible in small towns

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Delhi-based MobiGarage raises pre-Series A round from US-based SOSV

Rashi Varshney

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, 13 others adopt self-regulation code: IAMAI

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Here's how your startup can be part of the elite Tech30 list
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Google Pay doesn't share customer transaction data with any third party outside payments flow, says company

Press Trust of India

How The/Nudge Incubator is empowering the most promising nonprofits working on India's toughest social problems

Team YS

[Funding alert] Delhi-based MobiGarage raises pre-Series A round from US-based SOSV

Rashi Varshney

Connectivity, culture: the ups and downs of knowledge sharing during work-from-home

Madanmohan Rao

Here's how your startup can be part of the elite Tech30 list

Team YS

[YS Learn] Employees' silence amidst crises can prove to be costly for companies

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

26

Sep

Techfest

IIT Bombay

View Details