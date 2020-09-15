[Funding alert] The Moms Co raises $3M in Series B led by DSG Consumer Partners, Saama Capital

By Sujata Sangwan|15th Sep 2020
The New Delhi-based mom and baby care brand will use the funding to reach 5 million consumers to become one of India’s fastest-growing D2C brands to reach the Rs 100 crore mark.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

New Delhi-based mom and baby care brand The Moms Co has raised another $3 million as part of its Series B funding round, which was announced in December 2019 with an amount of $5 million.


The round was led by existing investors DSG Consumer Partners and Saama Capital with participation from angel investors including Shripad Nadkarni, an early investor in Paper Boat and Epigamia, and the founders of Beardo, Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah.


With the infusion from the round, the startup aims to reach 5 million consumers to become one of India’s fastest D2C brands to reach the Rs 100 crore mark. 


Over the next two years, the brand said it is looking to expand its natural, toxin-free products by launching new products for moms and babies, expanding into newer retail formats, investing in technology, and to launch global operations.


Malika Sadani, Founder and CEO, The Moms Co, said, 

“With this fundraise, we continue our purpose of helping Moms with safe, natural, and effective solutions, and are looking forward to expanding our mission with the next five million moms trying The Moms Co and feeling the difference for themselves while taking care of the environment.”
Funding

Image Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ

Also Read

[Funding alert] The Moms Co raises $5M led by Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners

Established in 2017 to address a huge gap of toxin-free products in the Indian market for prenatal and postnatal consumption, and baby care, The Moms Co works with experts across India, Australia, and Switzerland.


The startup said it has diversified its offerings across categories of face care, hair care, and others, with over 30 SKUs in a matter of three years. With over one million customers, the brand now delivers to over 15,000 pin codes and has a physical presence in five cities across India

 

The Moms Co had previously raised an angel investment round in 2016 and a Pre-Series A round in 2017.


Prominent FMCG investors Saama Capital and DSG Partners, who have previously led funding for The Moms Co shared, 

“We're very impressed at how Malika and her team have built the brand in a very capital efficient manner. Despite COVID-19, the company is on track to be one of the fastest-growing brands to get to a Rs 100 crore run rate in the last few years. We continue to be excited to be part of this journey.”

Edited by Megha Reddy

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Jobs roundup] Work at India's largest edtech startup BYJU'S with these openings

Debolina Biswas

Edtech startup Great Learning ropes in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] CashKaro raises $10M in Series B round led by Korea Investment Partners

Sujata Sangwan

How two college friends built a startup that turned profitable in under a year, raised $2M

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
#TheNationGetsToKnow: Arnab Goswami's candid interview; Inside India's data-led green revolution
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Edtech startup Great Learning ropes in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Press Trust of India

Former Wipro CEO joins Dallas Venture Partners, envisions helping Indian startups go global

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] CashKaro raises $10M in Series B round led by Korea Investment Partners

Sujata Sangwan

YouTube enters short video space with TikTok rival 'Shorts'

Sohini Mitter

‘Brand is a combination of expectation and experience’ – 40 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

Mindset, skillset: TiE Women Bangalore programme shares success tips for the pandemic era and beyond

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details