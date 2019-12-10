[Funding alert] The Moms Co raises $5M led by Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners

New Delhi-based mother and baby care-focused consumer goods startup The Moms Co announced on Tuesday it has raised $5 million in Series B round from renowned FMCG investors Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, and others.





Malika Sadani, Founder & CEO, The Moms Co, said,





"We have been in the space for the past two years, and with 25 solutions have seen exceptional revenue and brand growth. With the love of Moms and our strong supply and channel partners, we are committed to making The Moms Co. the largest natural and certified toxin-free solution provider for Moms and Babies from India.”

“We are excited to partner with investors who understand the Indian consumer space deeply and with their support, will unleash investments in more products, technology and in expanding into offline stores over the next 18 months," she added.





With this capital, The Moms Co is targeting to become a Rs 100 crore brand in the space over the next 12-18 months. Currently it serves more than five lakh customers across 10,000 pincodes in India.





Launched in March 2017, the startup aims to address a huge gap of toxin-free products in the Indian market for pre-natal and post-natal consumption and baby care segment.





The latest funding is the startup's third round, following an angel investment round in 2016 and a Series A round in 2017. It raised $1 million in its last round, which was also led by Saama Capital and DSG Partners.





“Over the last two years since we first partnered Malika, The Moms Co has quickly become India’s leading toxin-free mother and baby personal care brand and recognised as a product innovator. Every product has been developed learning from Malika’s journey as a mother and the needs of her two young daughters. We are excited to continue on this journey as The Moms Co. continues developing best in class products and empowering women,” said Deepak Shahdadpuri of DSG Consumer Partners.





In a matter of only two years, this mompreneur led startup for toxin-free and natural products for pre, postnatal care, and babies has diversified its offerings across categories of face care, hair care, and yet others, with over 25 SKUs. The brand has a physical presence in five cities across India, including retail presence inside 15 of the top maternity hospitals in the country. The company said it counts over half a million customers across all channels, with most of its products being very highly rated by consumers across platforms.





Ash Lilani, Managing Partner at Saama Capital said,





“We are strong believers in The Moms Co philosophy of having a deep focus on moms, babies and children care by delivering the highest quality products with the best, natural, non-toxic ingredients. We strongly believe that The Moms Co is going to continue building this category with additional innovative products in the future, all created with the hugest global standards.”

Going forward, The Moms Co continues to grow at a steady pace of 15-20 percent month-on-month with growth being driven by brand love, repeat buyers, and new products, it added in a statement.





