[Funding alert] Edtech startup Codeyoung raises seed round from Guild Capital

Codeyoung, a Bengaluru-based startup that provides live online coding classes to K12 students, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round of funding led by US-based VC firm Guild Capital.





The raised funds will be used by the edtech startup to scale up in international markets, as well as strengthen academics research, technology, and product teams.





Founded by IIT-Delhi alumni Shailendra Dhakad and Rupika Taneja in November 2019, Codeyoung is on a mission to develop cognitive skills and creative thinking among children through coding. The startup offers coding courses to K12 students between five and 16 years of age, which is in line with India’s new education policy. The amendment prescribes courses in programming and web development for students in Class 6 and above.

Codeyoung Founders (L-R): Rupika Taneja and Shailendra Dhakad





“We started our journey by making programmes in coding as a way to impart necessary skills to school kids in an enjoyable and engaging way. Now, we have more than 15,000+ kids globally enrolled in our various programmes. The funding will help us in reaching out to more students and launching more programmes aligned with our vision,” said Rupika Taneja, Co-founder, Codeyoung.

The curriculum is designed to instil creativity among kids and empower them to express their various interests and ideas through coding. It extends beyond the drag and drop environment, and equips kids with skills to create industry-standard programmes on popular languages like Python and Java.

“We believe coding will be as important as any other language skill in the coming days, and introducing such courses at an early age will be crucial. We are proud to partner with the Codeyoung team and help them achieve their vision,” Apoorv Gautam, India Head and COO, Guild Capital, added.

According to Shailendra Dhakad, Co-founder of Codeyoung, the startup plans to launch several coding courses and engagement initiatives that will address the learning gaps, thus contributing towards the child's overall educational well-being.





“The trust shown by investors has further fueled our desire to make coding more fun and contextual for school kids across the world,” he stated.