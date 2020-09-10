Happiest Minds Technologies IPO a huge hit among investors; subscribed 151 times

The initial public offering of IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies garnered massive response from investors as it was subscribed a whopping 151 times on the last day of bidding on Wednesday.





According to data available with the NSE, the Rs 702-crore IPO received bids for over 351 crore shares against the issue size of 2.33 crore shares.





The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 77.43 times, non-institutional investors 351.46 times and retail individual investors 70.94 times, as per the data.





The price band for the offer, which opened for subscription on Monday, was fixed at Rs 165-166 per equity share.





The offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares aggregating up to Rs 110 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3.56 crore equity shares.





The company, promoted by Ashok Soota, raised Rs 316 crore from anchor investors last week.

Ashok Soota

Soota was also the Founding Chairman and Managing Director of MindTree. He had also served as vice-chairman of Wipro.





Some of the anchor investors include Government of Singapore, Goldman Sachs, Kuwait Investment Authority, Nomura Funds Ireland, Jupiter India, and Pacific Horizon Investment.





A total of 25 anchor investors have been allotted 1,90,30,541 equity shares at the upper price band of Rs 166 per scrip. At this price, the company mopped up Rs 315.9 crore, Happiest Minds said in a statement.





The IT company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for meeting long-term working capital needs and general corporate purposes.





The Bengaluru-based company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.





ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the managers for the offer.





The company, which filed draft papers with the markets watchdog SEBI in June, had obtained its approval to float IPO in August.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)