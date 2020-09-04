Indian startups and global investors to come together at this unique virtual marketplace

India’s startup ecosystem, the largest after the US and China, has been a hub of innovative solutions, many of which have made major contributions to the country’s society and the economy in meaningful ways.





With startups continuing to create a new class of convenient services that improve the quality of life of Indians, Venture Capitalists (VCs), and other investors are doing their bit to invest in great businesses that make newer services available to Indians, and have the potential to change the world.





The SOW Summit — a unique virtual summit for the startup ecosystem presented by VEON Events — connects VCs and investors with the world’s leading professionals, early-stage founders and fellow top-tier firms through content, one-to-one meetings, roundtable discussions and partner or startup booths.





If you are a startup seeking funding or new avenues for collaboration, or an investor looking for the next game-changing venture, register for the SOW Summit on October 22 – October 23, 2020 today.

What to expect

The SOW Summit is a virtual marketplace that acts as a meeting point for the various stakeholders of the startup ecosystem. It is an ideal platform for banks, angel investors, VCs, personal investors, incubators, accelerators and startup founders to meet and communicate at 3D virtual booths, opening up immense possibilities and opportunities.





Given that the mission of SOW is to help build a robust ecosystem in India that turns profitable business ideas into a reality, by attending the two-day virtual event, startups have the chance to collaborate with leading global investors like SAIF Partners, Unitus Capital, incubators, accelerators, VC firms and leaders from 23+ industries. Young startups and budding entrepreneurs will also get a chance to present their ideas and plans to a panel of investors.





The virtual venue will feature exhibition halls and meeting rooms where startups will also have an opportunity to network with over 10,000 attendees and over 3,000 startups. At SOW, startups can meet their contemporaries, bounce their ideas off like-minded people, connect with real-life influencers, improve their awareness about the most exciting developments across a range of sectors, and even find new avenues for collaboration that could take their venture to the next level.





The SOW summit is also a forum for the exchange of trailblazing ideas and next-level learning. On a series of panel discussions, industry leaders, including Sunil Lulla, CEO, BARC India; Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com; Mukesh P Kalra, Founder and CEO, ETMONEY and many more, will provide new perspectives on technology, consumer insights, future products and service strategies.

Jump-starting outreach for startups with virtual booths

While face-to-face interactions and advertising through billboards and other physical media may still continue to be a proposition of the near future, the SOW Summit offers startups a way to expand their brand visibility and their outreach on a one-of-kind medium — virtual booths.

SOW’s 3D virtual booths have a few key features that improve a startup’s chances of gaining traction with investors and generating new business leads. These are: presentations, visiting cards, videos and product displays. Through these features, startups can share their unique stories and present the value proposition of their idea, product, or service in the most compelling manner possible. Startups that choose to take up one of 400 booths available, will be allocated a designated member from the SOW team to guide them in order to make the most of their virtual booth showcase.





If an attendee, who could be a potential investor or a collaborator, is interested in your venture, you can directly have a text or video chat with the customer arriving at your booth.

Whether you are a startup looking to pitch your idea to venture capitalists from around the world, or an investor on the lookout for the next path-breaking idea from India, there is something for everyone from the startup ecosystem at the SOW Summit, which will take place from October 22 to October 23, 2020.

Register here.