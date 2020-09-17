MakeMyTrip to foray into United Arab Emirates ahead of IPL 2020

By Rashi Varshney|17th Sep 2020
The OTA major said the new market entry will be led by an engaging marketing campaign in India and the UAE as MakeMyTrip partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which is happening in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 this year, online travel company MakeMyTrip has announced expanding its services to the UAE across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain.


The company said it has set its focus on redefining the experience for travellers in the UAE through its wide gamut of offerings spanning across flights, hotels, staycations, activities, and more.


The OTA major said that the new market entry will be led by an engaging marketing campaign in India and the UAE as MakeMyTrip partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).


Rajesh Magow, Co-founder & Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said:

“We are excited to take MakeMyTrip to the UAE and introduce rich travel offerings that are stamped with our deep understanding of evolving traveler needs that will serve the expatriate as well as Emirati population in the region."

"As the travel industry gets back on the rails after pandemic-led disruption, we continue to believe in the long-term opportunity in travel and are confident of the opportunity that the UAE market represents as a global travel hub,” he added.


Dubai has resumed its international tourism and hospitality from July 7. According to media reports, the country said that it is 'safe' to travel during the ongoing pandemic, and also asserted that “it is ready” for tourism as authorities stand with thermometers, mandatory face masks, and hand sanitisers at the airports.

 

MakeMyTrip in its statement said that with people gradually returning to travel in the new normal post the pandemic, the company has readapted its offerings to assure safety standardisation and augmented hygiene standards in compliance with the guidelines issued by WHO and local travel authorities. 

