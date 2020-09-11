Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat bag top places in States' Startup Ranking 2019

Karnataka and Kerala have emerged as the top performers, while Gujarat was ranked as the best performer in States' Startup Ranking 2019, as per the results announced by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).





Karnataka was recognised for its futuristic policies to support new and disruptive technologies, reviewing the challenges faced by startups working in emerging technologies, and holding the Elevate programme to actively support and fund new startups.





Besides, Karnataka was also recognised as an institutional leader, regulatory change champion, procurement leader and incubation hub.

Image Source: Shutterstock

In case of Kerala, the state was recognised for the institutional support for women-led startups, robust venture funding mechanism for startups, and the support from various government departments.





Kerala's top performance was due to its leadership status in the procurement, incubation, seeding, and scaling innovation.





The state of Gujarat got the position as the top performer as it set up proactive mechanism to identify regulatory issues from disruptive sectors, set up one of the largest incubators in the country – iCreate and student startup and innovation policy with the objective of increasing capacity of premier educational institutes.





The States’ Startup Ranking exercise was started by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in 2018. It was launched to utilise the power of cooperative federalism in transforming the country into a startup nation.





The exercise was launched with the objective of facilitating states to identify, learn, and replicate good practices while fostering healthy competition and highlighting detailed policy interventions undertaken to embrace their states’ startup ecosystem.





The states in the leader category are Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Chandigarh. In the aspiring leaders category, states like Telangana, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Nagaland were included.





Commending on the strides made by the startup ecosystem in the country, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said, “Young entrepreneurs in the country have made India truly proud across the world.”





He said the ranking report not only boosts the spirit of competitive federalism but also increased the collaboration among the states.





India is recognised as the third-largest startup hub in the world. and the DPIIT has around 36,000 recognised startups, which have generated around 4 lakh jobs.