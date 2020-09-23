NSE Knowledge Hub partners with LetsVenture to create content to understand fundraising in private market

NSE Knowledge Hub, an AI-powered platform from the NSE Academy, and LetsVenture on Wednesday signed a deal to create high fidelity knowledge courses and insightful content covering the private markets. The premium resources created on the platform will cater to individuals who seek to understand the dynamics of fundraising in the private market, with a focus on angel investing, VC, and PE fundraising.





This is a first-of-its-kind partnership by the National Stock Exchange (India's largest public market platform) to engage deeply with the startup and private market fundraising ecosystem.





Speaking about the development, Ravi Varanasi, Chief Business Development Officer of NSE, said,

“At NSE, we intend to play a pivotal role in the idea to IPO journey for entrepreneurs and investors, and as the startup ecosystem develops in India, there is an immediate need for awareness and structured learning around private markets from a practitioner point of view. NSE Knowledge Hub is a platform exclusively designed for financial learning, and this partnership with Lets Venture will add immense value to the learners in the startup community.”

To kick off the partnership, LetsVenture hosted its day-long Founders First conference on the NSE Knowledge Hub on August 29. The conference saw participation from some of the well-known Indian investors, including Rajan Anandan of Sequoia Capital India, Sanjay Nath of Blume Ventures, Anjali Bansal of Avaana Capital, Priya Rajan of Silicon Valley Bank, Hemant Mohapatra of Lightspeed India Partners. Founders of unicorn startups like Yashish Dahiya of Policybazaar, Abhiraj Bhal of Urban Company, and Nithin Kamath of Zerodha also took part in the event.





Shanti Mohan, Co-founder, LetsVenture

Shanti Mohan, Co-founder and CEO of LetsVenture, said,

“In the last six years, we have conducted many masterclasses around early-stage investing. However, there continues to be a gap in structured content that allows UHNIs to understand private markets, how to make asset allocations, as well as start investing. Partnering with NSE Knowledge Hub to create a formalised programme for high net worth individuals seeks to address this gap.”

Founded in 2013, LetsVenture has facilitated the fundraising of over Rs 1,174 crore for 290+ startups since 2014. The LV Angel Fund AIF has over 800 SEBI-accredited investors and more than Rs 220 crore in assets under management.