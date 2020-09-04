Paytm FY20 revenue rises to Rs 3,629 Cr, loss narrows by 40 pc

By Press Trust of India|4th Sep 2020
Paytm expects significant push in the recently launched stock trading segment on its online investment and wealth management platform Paytm Money and expects to get traction of both experienced as well as first-time investors.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Digital financial services firm Paytm on Friday said its revenue for fiscal year ended March 31 increased to Rs 3,629 crore supported by increase in number of transactions across various segments and point of sale devices.


The home-grown financial technology firm said its losses have narrowed by 40 percent on a year-on-year basis.


"We are on the path to empowering millions of Indians with digital financial services that would play a key role in building Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We are also investing heavily in building digital services for our merchant partners.
paytm

Image Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ

Also Read

Paytm Payment Gateway launches UPI subscription services for businesses


"Our efforts have started reflecting in the strong adoption of more profitable services by our consumers and merchants," Paytm President Madhur Deora said in a statement.


Major growth registered from financial services and point of sales devices and optimising expenses resulted in a 40 percent reduction in losses as compared to last year, the statement said.


"We are on path to become profitable by 2022. Paytm is also moving its efforts to become a dominant digital financial services platform with Paytm Postpaid, Paytm Money, and Paytm Insurance services contributing an increased turnover in the coming fiscal years," Deora said.


Paytm has expanded its financial services with lending wealth management and insurance segments, which the company claims have opened up new revenue streams.


The company said it has sold two lakh units of Android-based point of sale (POS) devices amid demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), grocery stores, etc.


Paytm expects significant push in recently launched stock trading segment on its online investment and wealth management platform Paytm Money and expects to get traction of both experienced as well as first-time investors.


"Paytm has registered over 1.7 crore merchant partners benefiting from its payment and financial services with launch of merchant focused products such as Paytm for business app, Soundbox, Business Khata, Payout services, among others that are transforming the way SMEs do business in the country," Deora said.


Paytm said that it is investing heavily in hiring new talent even during this ongoing pandemic and is in the process of hiring over 1,000 engineers, data scientists, financial analysts among other positions for tech and non-tech roles.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Quitting his job in the US, this Delhi boy built a billion-dollar startup in India from scratch

Ramarko Sengupta

Smart Glass from Ernakulam: how this startup aims to change the way we work

Vishal Krishna

[Startup Bharat] Indore-based STAGE is building an ‘Indianised’ OTT platform with original hyperlocal content

Debolina Biswas

After a 4-month-long lull, this online seller on Flipkart is optimistic about the festive season

Sindhu MV
Daily Capsule
Zoom: The good, bad, and ugly; Inside India's growing OTT market
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

PUBG ban: Industry sees opportunity for Made in India apps and other battle royale games

Sohini Mitter

After a 4-month-long lull, this online seller on Flipkart is optimistic about the festive season

Sindhu MV

Infosys to acquire US-based Kaleidoscope Innovation for up to $42M

Press Trust of India

India needs paradigm shift in personal data management: Niti Aayog

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Arka Venture Labs invests undisclosed amount in Nirmata

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Deep tech startup Vicara raises seed round led by ITI Growth Opportunities Fund

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

05

Sep

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event

View Details

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details