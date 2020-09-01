Paytm Payment Gateway launches UPI subscription services for businesses

The subscribers and customers will be able to choose and pay through their preferred payment option of Patym Wallet, UPI or cards.

By Trisha Medhi
1st Sep 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Indian digital payment gateway service provider Paytm on Tuesday announced the launch of subscription service for businesses. Named as ‘Paytm Subscriptions’, the service will enable businesses to collect payments from their users via flexible payment methods.


Speaking about the development, Saloni Malhotra, Vice President at Paytm said,


"We are excited to launch Paytm Subscriptions, which enables companies to receive periodic and timely payments for their services. Businesses of all sizes can integrate flexible payment options for their subscribers. We have already onboarded several leading online platforms and are expecting to bring in more than 1,000 businesses within the next six months."
Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Also Read

Paytm dominates merchant payments with a 50 pc market share: report


Subscribers will be able to choose to pay through their preferred payment option of Patym Wallet, UPI or cards.


To provide a seamless user experience, the payment gateway is built with intelligent features such as pre-debit notifications, smart retry, intelligent routing between multiple bank gateways, card expiry notifications, and intelligent error code handling.


Merchants can also integrate the payment options to display them on a TV screen or facilitate in-app purchases.


Paytm claims that the new solution will help the entire payment process to become faster, and targets the highest success rate in the industry. Other popular platforms such as Zee5, Disney+, Epic On, JioSaavan, Gaana, and The Hindu have started using the service for subscription payments.


According to a RedSeer Consulting report, Paytm tops merchant payments list by constituting 50 percent of the market share, followed by PhonePe at 30 percent, GPay at 10 percent, and others at 10 percent as well.


According to the report, Paytm has a strong presence in ‘Bharat’ — i.e. Tier-III cities and beyond — with over 16 million merchants on its platform, maintaining a huge lead in wallet payments. RedSeer said that Paytm is the market leader on the Payments to Merchants (P2M) side with over 50 percent of the market share. Its P2M consumers have also shown the highest satisfaction, leading with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 42 percent.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Why Amuleek Singh of ChaiPoint is betting big on its SaaS and AI foray

Vishal Krishna

Pivot and Persist: Clothing startup NorthMist records Rs 1 Cr MRR after launching sustainable facemasks

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Dunzo raises $28M in Series E round led by Google, Lightstone

Thimmaya Poojary

How this biryani delivery startup grew revenue from Rs 86 lakh to Rs 48 Cr in 4 years

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra talks about layoffs; Why ChaiPoint is betting big on SaaS and AI
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Dunzo raises $28M in Series E round led by Google, Lightstone

Thimmaya Poojary

From survive to thrive: How leaders can realign business process management post COVID-19

Amitava Sengupta

Tech innovation, behavioural change can help fight pandemic, says WHO chief scientist

Shreya Ganguly

[Funding alert] SaaS startup Quintype raises Rs 25 Cr in Series A funding

Sujata Sangwan

Zoom boom: 'King of Quarantine Economy' records a whopping 355 pc revenue growth in Q2

Sohini Mitter

Growth decline due to intense lockdown; V-shaped recovery in some sectors: CEA

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform