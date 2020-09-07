[Funding alert] Singapore-based fintech startup Qapita raises $1.8M in seed round led by Vulcan Capital

By Debolina Biswas|7th Sep 2020
Fintech startup Qapita will be using the freshly raised funds to strengthen, build its team, accelerate product development and build its client base.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Singapore-based fintech and legaltech startup Qapita announced on Monday, September 7, that it has raised a seed round of $1.8 million. The round was led by Vulcan Capital. Early-stage investors Alto Partners Multi Family Office, Atin Kukreja (CEO of Rippledot Capital), Koh Boon Hwee, K3 Ventures, KDV Holdings, Mission Holdings and multiple Northstar Group Partners, including Patrick Walujo, also participated in the round.


Qapita will be using the freshly raised funds to strengthen and built its team. Additionally, the funds will be used to accelerate product development and build the fintech startup's client base.
Qapita

Founding team of Qapita

ALSO READ

Also Read

[Startup Bharat] With clients like Flipkart and Instamojo, Ahmedabad-based LegalWiz.in is making starting up easier


Tommy Teo of Vulcan Capital said in a statement:


“Qapita is setting out to build a best-in-breed equity management platform for private companies and startups. The platform will empower all equity stakeholders to digitally manage their holdings in this region, where each country has its own unique regulatory landscape. We see the founding team’s commitment, network, deep understanding of these markets, and the potential of the software platform as a winning combination."


Founded in 2019 by Ravi Ravulaparthi, Lakshman Gupta, and Vamsee Mohan, Qapita provides digital equity management tools for private companies and startups. Its platform — QapMap, is designed to enable capitalisation table management, employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) management, and digital ESOP issuance with the aim of eventually enabling digital share issuance for companies across the region. Qapita has its India office in Hyderabad.


Co-founder and CEO Ravi said, "We launched the company seeing the opportunity to tap into the rapid growth of startups, angel investments and employee ownership in Southeast Asia and India. Having worked alongside multiple founders and startups during their fundraising journeys, we recognised the huge gaps that exist in digitising ownership records...We also believe the platform will encourage more employee equity ownership in startups. The ESOP value proposition should be as simple as a pay slip.”


Qapita is also building digital share issuance capabilities on the platform, which will enable firms to issue shares digitally. The startup plans to initially serve its customers in Singapore, India and Indonesia, before expanding into other markets.

"With high growth companies remaining private for longer, we believe digital equity management and liquidity solutions to be a multi-billion dollar opportunity," Tommy Teo added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Quitting his job in the US, this Delhi boy built a billion-dollar startup in India from scratch

Ramarko Sengupta

[Funding Alert] Electric ride-hailing platform BluSmart raises $7M from multiple investors

Rashi Varshney

Indian startups and global investors to come together at this unique virtual marketplace

Team YS

These 4 homegrown VC firms have helped shape the Indian startup ecosystem into the powerhouse of today

Siddhesh Raut
Daily Capsule
From Unacademy becoming a unicorn to the rise of OTT platforms, here's how India is moving online
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding Alert] Electric ride-hailing platform BluSmart raises $7M from multiple investors

Rashi Varshney

Andhra tops 'ease of doing business' ranking of states/UTs; UP jumps 10 places to 2nd

Press Trust of India

DPIIT starts ease of doing business ranking exercise for states, UTs for next year

Press Trust of India

These 4 homegrown VC firms have helped shape the Indian startup ecosystem into the powerhouse of today

Siddhesh Raut

How Australia’s cultural melting pot inspired Madhavi Shankar to be an entrepreneur

Team YS

How Stanza Living is leaving #NoRoomForError when it comes to safety and hygiene in a post-COVID world

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details