Social media platform ShareChat acquires HPF Films

Bengaluru-based social media group ShareChat on Wednesday announced its acquisition of HPF Films, a video production company specialised in digital content.





With the acquisition, a 25-member team from HPF Films has already joined ShareChat and will be contributing towards content operations, digital marketing, creative solutions, and creator management for both ShareChat and Moj.





Commenting on the acquisition, Manohar Charan, VP - Corporate Development and Strategic Finance, ShareChat, said, “ This acquisition will help us build a framework for our creators and nurture them to evolve as influencers on the platform. Moreover, HPF’s strength on creative side will also help us to create innovative, high performing advertising solutions for brands looking at engaging with our audiences.”

Started in 2018, HPF Films has ideated and produced 3,500+ titles across different formats including web-series, digital ads, short films, and documentaries for 20+ brands like Meesho, OKCredit, ixigo, and Ola among others. Some of its best creations include popular shows like Zindagi Express, Ishq Mohalla, The Dating Scientist, What The Goat, and Stones & Wounds.





"We started HPF Films to address the growing demand for digital video content. Today, snackable video has emerged as the preferred content format on smartphones, and we have proven capabilities to contribute in the ecosystem. Given our expertise, we will assist the creators on ShareChat and Moj for better content creation through workshops, training etc, and strengthen the content operations and ad solutions,” added Navin Lalwani, COO and Co-founder, HPF Films.





HPF Films owns 100+ channels across multiple digital platforms, with a network of 120+ collaborating artists. The company that started as a bootstrap, has been profitable since inception.





Earlier in August, ShareChat acquired Bengaluru-based Circle Internet for an undisclosed amount, a move that will help the homegrown social media app strengthen hyperlocal content on its platform.





Backed by SAIF Partners and Venture Highway, Circle Internet provides locally relevant information to Indian language internet users across Tier-II and III cities, and currently has a presence in more than 120 districts across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala.